Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

1. Sam Reinhart, F

NHL.com point projection: 84

Reinhart was tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (39) last season and ranks second in the League behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2023-24 (96 goals in 161 games). Over that span, Reinhart leads the NHL in both power-play goals (40) and short-handed goals (10), is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (15) and ranks 13th in points (175 in 161 games). Reinhart has had at least 80 points in three of his past four seasons, at least 20 goals in nine of his past 10 seasons and at least 30 goals in all four of his seasons with the Panthers. He’s had at least 200 shots on goal in each of his past three seasons, at least 60 blocked shots in back-to-back seasons and had a career-high 103 hits last season. His elite goal-scoring and category coverage makes him a fringe top 10 forward in fantasy.