NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers

2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess

The Panthers ranked fourth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (667), were tied for seventh in high-danger goals (129) and ranked 10th in midrange shots on goal (665) last season. Reinhart ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (92), 96th percentile in high-danger goals (19), 87th percentile in midrange shots on goal (59) and 96th percentile in midrange goals (13). Verhaeghe ranked in the 93rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (70), 95th percentile in midrange shots on goal (84), 95th percentile in long-range shots on goal (27) and 93rd percentile in long-range goals (two) among forwards. Barkov was in the 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight) and 81st percentile in midrange shots on goal (51) at his position.

Bennett, who had 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, was tied for first in the postseason in both high-danger goals (eight) and midrange goals (four), tied for second in high-danger shots on goal (27) and tied for third in midrange shots on goal (21). Bennett also ranked highly at his position in the regular season in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile), high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (69; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (28; 96th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).

Marchand, who was tied for second in high-danger goals (seven) in 23 games last postseason, ranked in the 93rd percentile among forwards in the regular season in high-danger shots on goal (70), 84th percentile in midrange shots on goal (54) and 82nd percentile in midrange goals (seven). Matthew Tkachuk, who missed 30 games in the regular season due to injuries, ranked in the 97th percentile in high-danger goals (five), 91st percentile in high-danger shots on goal (14), and 93rd percentile in midrange goals (two) among forwards in 23 games during the 2025 postseason.

The Panthers ranked second in long-range shots on goal (595) in the regular season and were tied for fifth in long-range goals (21). They ranked fifth among defensemen in long-range shots on goal (394) and were tied for ninth at that position in long-range goals (14). Seth Jones, acquired by the Panthers from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, was tied for eighth among defensemen in midrange goals (six) last season.

Gustav Forsling, who led NHL defensemen in max shot speed (105.05 miles per hour) and was tied for second at his position with two shot attempts of at least 100 mph last season, ranked second among defensemen in long-range shots on goal (129) and was tied for fourth in long-range goals (six) last season. Ekblad ranked in the 89th percentile at his position in long-range shots on goal (74) in the regular season and was tied for second among defensemen in midrange goals (three) in 18 games last postseason.