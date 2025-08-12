3 questions facing Florida Panthers

1. Will the Panthers have enough gas left to win a third straight Stanley Cup championship?

Florida’s lineup that defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season remains mostly intact, but it will face a difficult challenge in trying to become the first team to win the Cup in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders’ run of four in a row from 1980-83.

The Panthers set an NHL record for a three-season span by playing in 314 games (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs) to make three consecutive Cup Final appearances, including losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Reaching a fourth straight Cup Final would be grueling in a season with a compacted schedule to accommodate the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where they’ll potentially be represented by more than their League-high eight players who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

The Panthers overcame similar obstacles last season, though.

“I think now we know what works after going to the Final three years in a row,” center Sam Bennett said.