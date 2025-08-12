NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers.
3 questions facing Florida Panthers
Tkachuk's health, Tarasov's backup ability among unknowns
1. Will the Panthers have enough gas left to win a third straight Stanley Cup championship?
Florida’s lineup that defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season remains mostly intact, but it will face a difficult challenge in trying to become the first team to win the Cup in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders’ run of four in a row from 1980-83.
The Panthers set an NHL record for a three-season span by playing in 314 games (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs) to make three consecutive Cup Final appearances, including losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Reaching a fourth straight Cup Final would be grueling in a season with a compacted schedule to accommodate the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where they’ll potentially be represented by more than their League-high eight players who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.
The Panthers overcame similar obstacles last season, though.
“I think now we know what works after going to the Final three years in a row,” center Sam Bennett said.
2. When will Matthew Tkachuk be healthy enough to play?
With the start of training camp approaching, it appears unlikely that Tkachuk will be ready. The 27-year-old forward played in all 23 playoff games and tied for the Panthers lead with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) after returning from a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia he sustained while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Tkachuk said afterward “it’s probably 50-50” that he would need surgery, though, and there has been no update on his health from the Panthers since then.
General manager Bill Zito declined comment on whether Tkachuk had surgery or when he’ll be ready to play. If Tkachuk is on the Panthers roster to begin the season, they would likely need to shed some salary to get under the cap of $95.5 million. If Tkachuk begins the season on long-term injured reserve -- he’d be required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days -- Florida would not have to move any players to get under the cap.
Zito wouldn’t discuss that other than to say, “Obviously, we’ll be cap compliant when we need to be and we have a plan.”
3. Can Daniil Tarasov handle the backup goalie job?
No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who will turn 37 on Sept. 20, started 54 games last season and hasn’t started more than 58 games (2023-24) in his six seasons with the Panthers to help keep him fresh for the playoffs. That leaves at least 24 starts for Tarasov to cover after signing a one-year contract. He will take the place of playoff backup Vitek Vanecek, who signed with the Utah Mammoth.
The 26-year-old was 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average, an .881 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games (19 starts) with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, but he has bounced back and forth between the NHL and American Hockey League the past four seasons. The Panthers believe that, like previous backups such as Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon, Tarasov can elevate his play with guidance from goalie coach Rob Tallas and their goaltending department headed by Roberto Luongo.
“I really think they’re going to be able to work with Tarasov and help him be as good as he can be,” Zito said.