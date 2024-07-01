Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Tomas Nosek on One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Tomas Nosek on a one-year contract.

“Tomas is an experienced veteran forward who plays a strong two-way game,” said Zito. “We are looking forward to him joining our club for the upcoming campaign.”

Nosek, 31, skated in 36 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24, compiling six points (2-4-6). He averaged the third-highest shorthanded time on ice among New Jersey forwards (1:23).

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Pardubice, Czechia, has skated in 434 career NHL games between New Jersey (2023-24), the Boston Bruins (2021-22 to 2022-23), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-18 to 2021-22) and Detroit Red Wings (2015-16 to 2016-17), registering 107 points (44-63-107). He has also played in 52 Stanley Cup playoff games, producing 14 points (6-8-14).

Undrafted, Nosek competed in 176 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2014-15 to 2016-17, recording 105 points (41-64-105). He led the AHL with a plus-30 rating in 2014-15 and helped the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2016-17 after logging 22 points (10-12-22) over 19 playoff games.

Prior to his North American career, Nosek played for his hometown club HC Pardubice of Czech Extraliga for three seasons, amassing 62 points (24-38-62) over three seasons helping the club to an Extraliga title in 2011-12.

On the international stage, Nosek has represented his country at several tournaments, most notably serving as team captain at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.