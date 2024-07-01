Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Tomas Nosek on One-Year Contract

By Florida Panthers PR
SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Tomas Nosek on a one-year contract.

“Tomas is an experienced veteran forward who plays a strong two-way game,” said Zito. “We are looking forward to him joining our club for the upcoming campaign.” 

Nosek, 31, skated in 36 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24, compiling six points (2-4-6). He averaged the third-highest shorthanded time on ice among New Jersey forwards (1:23).

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Pardubice, Czechia, has skated in 434 career NHL games between New Jersey (2023-24), the Boston Bruins (2021-22 to 2022-23), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-18 to 2021-22) and Detroit Red Wings (2015-16 to 2016-17), registering 107 points (44-63-107). He has also played in 52 Stanley Cup playoff games, producing 14 points (6-8-14). 

Undrafted, Nosek competed in 176 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2014-15 to 2016-17, recording 105 points (41-64-105). He led the AHL with a plus-30 rating in 2014-15 and helped the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2016-17 after logging 22 points (10-12-22) over 19 playoff games.

Prior to his North American career, Nosek played for his hometown club HC Pardubice of Czech Extraliga for three seasons, amassing 62 points (24-38-62) over three seasons helping the club to an Extraliga title in 2011-12.

On the international stage, Nosek has represented his country at several tournaments, most notably serving as team captain at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

