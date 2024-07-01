Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Sam Reinhart on an Eight-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Sam Reinhart on an eight-year contract extension through the 2031-32 season.

“Since coming to South Florida, Sam has demonstrated his ability to be a powerful scoring threat while maintaining strong defensive play,” said Zito. “His versatility and value as a player are only outshined by his premier personality and work ethic, and we are pleased to have him continue on with our group.”

Reinhart, 28, led Florida with a career-high 57 goals and 94 points (57-37-94) across 82 games played this season. His 27 power-play goals were the most in club history and led all NHL skaters in 2023-24. Reinhart set a new NHL record by scoring a special-teams goal in eight consecutive games (Jan. 2-17) – no other skater had ever scored a special teams goal in more than six straight games. He broke several other franchise records this season, including for longest goal streak (eight consecutive games, Jan. 2-17) and longest road goal streak (nine consecutive road games, Dec. 18-Jan. 27). He also tied for the league lead in OT goals (3).



The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward set a new career-long 13-game point streak, posting 14 goals and 18 points (14-4-18) across Florida’s 13 January contests, tied for the second-longest point streak in Panthers history. In addition to his offensive performance, Reinhart finished fourth in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, earning 12 first-place votes for the award recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Reinhart amassed 16 points (10-6-16) in 24 games played and his four power-play goals tied for the most among Panthers skaters. He set a new franchise record for most assists in a single playoff game with four helpers on May 8 vs. Boston. Finally, he joined the ranks of an elite few in NHL history by scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, securing Florida’s first-ever championship.

The West Vancouver, British Columbia native has appeared in 696 NHL games over 10 seasons between the Buffalo Sabres (2014-15 to 2020-21) and Florida Panthers (2021-22 to 2023-24), amassing 538 points (255-283-538). In his three seasons in a Panthers uniform, he has accumulated 243 points (121-122-243) in 242 regular season games, scoring over 30 goals in all three campaigns. His 59 power-play goals since 2021-22 are behind only Leon Draisaitl (77) for the league lead. Reinhart has also appeared in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida, producing 33 points (21-12-33) and four game-winning goals, two of which came in overtime.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.