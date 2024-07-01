Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Rasmus Asplund to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

AgreedtoTerms_AsplundRasmus_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Rasmus Asplund on a one-year, two-way contract.

Asplund, 26, appeared in 67 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers, recording a career-high 44 points (9-35-44) throughout the 2023-24 campaign. His 35 assists led all Charlotte skaters.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Filipstad, Sweden has appeared in 183 career NHL games recording 49 points (18-31-49) with the Sabres (2019-2020, 2022-23) and Predators (2022-23). He has skated in 178 games in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans (2018-19 to 2020-21) and Charlotte Checkers (2023-24).

Originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Apslund previously competed for Färjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. On the international stage, he represented Sweden in the 2022 World Championship, 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championship and at the 2015 U-18 World Championship.

