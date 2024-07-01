Panthers to open 2024-25 season vs. Bruins

Stanley Cup champs return to the ice on Oct. 8

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL NHL.com

NEW YORK (July 1, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the home openers for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season. The League’s complete 1,312-game schedule will be announced tomorrow.

FULL LIST OF HOME OPENERS, 2024-25 SEASON

Anaheim Ducks – Oct. 16 vs. Utah

Boston Bruins – Oct. 10 vs. Montreal

Buffalo Sabres – Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles (North American home opener)

Calgary Flames – Oct. 12 vs. Philadelphia

Carolina Hurricanes – Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Chicago Blackhawks – Oct. 17 vs. San Jose

Colorado Avalanche – Oct. 12 vs. Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets – Oct. 15 vs. Florida

Dallas Stars – Oct. 12 vs. NY Islanders

Detroit Red Wings – Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Edmonton Oilers – Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg

Florida Panthers – Oct. 8 vs. Boston

Los Angeles Kings – Oct. 24 vs. San Jose

Minnesota Wild – Oct. 10 vs. Columbus

Montreal Canadiens – Oct. 9 vs. Toronto

Nashville Predators – Oct. 10 vs. Dallas

New Jersey Devils – Oct. 10 vs. Toronto (North American home opener)

New York Islanders – Oct. 10 vs. Utah

New York Rangers – Oct. 12 vs. Utah

Ottawa Senators – Oct. 10 vs. Florida

Philadelphia Flyers – Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver

Pittsburgh Penguins – Oct. 9 vs. NY Rangers

San Jose Sharks – Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis

Seattle Kraken – Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis

St. Louis Blues – Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota

Tampa Bay Lightning – Oct. 12 vs. Carolina

Toronto Maple Leafs – Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh

Utah Hockey Club – Oct. 8 vs. Chicago

Vancouver Canucks – Oct. 9 vs. Calgary

Vegas Golden Knights – Oct. 9 vs. Colorado

Washington Capitals – Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey

Winnipeg Jets – Oct. 11 vs. Chicago

