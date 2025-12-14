STAT PACK: Panthers dominate in Dallas

Bobrovsky picks up another win over Dallas, Reinhart climbs the all-time leaderboard and more!

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers couldn’t have drawn it up any better.

Leaning on their defensive structure, the defending Stanley Cup champions didn’t give up an inch of ice during a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Improving to 16-13-2, the Panthers are now 2-1-0 on their four-game road trip.

“I loved our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the impressive win. “We all understood what was going on in the ice and there wasn’t anybody on a different program.”

From another win in “Big D” for Sergei Bobrovsky to Sam Reinhart climbing the franchise’s all-time points leaderboard, continue below for key stats that stood out from the game.

15: Shots on goal allowed by the Panthers. After surrendering just two shots on goal in the first period, the Panthers gave up just seven and six, respectively, over the final two frames. In addition to the Panthers matching their fewest shots allowed in a game this season, the 15 total shots that came their way also marked the fewest shots fired for the Stars this season.

344: Career points with the Panthers for Sam Reinhart. With a pair of assists against the Stars, the playoff legend matched Scott Mellanby (344) for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time points list. A model of consistency, Reinhart has cracked the scoresheet in 18 of his last 23 games, producing a team-leading 27 points (13G, 14A) during that torrid stretch.

21: Wins for Sergei Bobrovsky against the Stars in his career. Everything is bigger in Texas, including No. 72’s winning percentage. Pitching a 15-save shutout on Saturday, Bobrovsky improved to 21-2-2 in his career against the Stars. Those 22 wins match his second most against any single opponent, trailing only his 28 career wins over the Detroit Red Wings.

2: Goals for Brad Marchand. At 37 years old, Marchand is on pace for the first 40-goal season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. With a pair of goals against the Stars, he’s now up to 18 on the season, which leads the Panthers and ranks tied for seventh in the NHL.

Brad Marchand extends the lead to 3-0 in the final minute of the second period.

8: Points for Sam Bennett over his last five games. With a goal against the Stars, Bennett fanned the flames of his current hot streak. During that five-game stretch that dates back to Dec. 6, his eight points (4G, 4A) leads the Panthers and places him tied for third in the NHL. When Bennett has scored a goal this season, the Panthers have posted a 6-2-0 record.

14: Faceoff wins for Anton Lundell. Sure, he notched a goal and an assist against the Stars – including the opening strike that would go on to hold up as the game-winner – but it was Lundell’s success in the circle that deserves some extra love. Really stepping up in the absence of Aleksander Barkov, the man they call “Baby Barky” has now won at least 14 faceoffs for the seventh time this season. Overall, his 52.9 faceoff winning percentage leads the Panthers.

4: Wins since Eetu Luostarinen returned to the lineup. Back in action after an eight-game stint on the sidelines due to burns sustained in a freak barbequing accident, Luostarinen has helped the Panthers go 4-1-0 since making his triumphant return. In those five games, Florida has posted a 57.84% share of expected goals when he’s been deployed at 5-on-5.

1: Shot on goal for Dallas’ power play. Entering the matchup with the top-ranked power play in the NHL with an over 30% success rate, the Stars mustered only one shot on goal against the Panthers with the man advantage. More impressive, the Panthers actually led 3-1 in shots on goal over the 5:55 of ice time the Stars spent with the extra attacker on the ice. Over the last seven games, the Panthers have gone 21-for-22 (95.5%) on the penalty kill.

8: Combined blocked shots for Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola. Two pillars on the blue line, Ekblad and Mikkola each blocked four shots against the Stars. Nothing out of the ordinary, Ekblad (53) and Mikkola (38) rank first and second, respectively, on Florida’s blocks leaderboard.

