STAT PACK: Panthers dominate in Dallas

The Florida Panthers couldn’t have drawn it up any better.

Leaning on their defensive structure, the defending Stanley Cup champions didn’t give up an inch of ice during a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Improving to 16-13-2, the Panthers are now 2-1-0 on their four-game road trip.

“I loved our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the impressive win. “We all understood what was going on in the ice and there wasn’t anybody on a different program.”

From another win in “Big D” for Sergei Bobrovsky to Sam Reinhart climbing the franchise’s all-time points leaderboard, continue below for key stats that stood out from the game.

15: Shots on goal allowed by the Panthers. After surrendering just two shots on goal in the first period, the Panthers gave up just seven and six, respectively, over the final two frames. In addition to the Panthers matching their fewest shots allowed in a game this season, the 15 total shots that came their way also marked the fewest shots fired for the Stars this season.

344: Career points with the Panthers for Sam Reinhart. With a pair of assists against the Stars, the playoff legend matched Scott Mellanby (344) for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time points list. A model of consistency, Reinhart has cracked the scoresheet in 18 of his last 23 games, producing a team-leading 27 points (13G, 14A) during that torrid stretch.

21: Wins for Sergei Bobrovsky against the Stars in his career. Everything is bigger in Texas, including No. 72’s winning percentage. Pitching a 15-save shutout on Saturday, Bobrovsky improved to 21-2-2 in his career against the Stars. Those 22 wins match his second most against any single opponent, trailing only his 28 career wins over the Detroit Red Wings.

2: Goals for Brad Marchand. At 37 years old, Marchand is on pace for the first 40-goal season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. With a pair of goals against the Stars, he’s now up to 18 on the season, which leads the Panthers and ranks tied for seventh in the NHL.