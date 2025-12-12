RECAP: Avalanche 6, Panthers 2

DENVER – Reset and refresh.

Snapping their three-game winning streak, the Florida Panthers fell 6-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday night, in the second game of their back-to-back.

With the loss, the Panthers now own a 15-13-2 record.

“Definitely a tougher schedule, but we’re not going to make excuses,” Seth Jones said after the game. “Everyone has back-to-backs in this league.”

Breaking the ice early for Colorado, Sam Malinski snuck one in at 1:14 to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead.

Answering back with his first of the season, Noah Gregor turned on the jets and got by the Avalanche to make it 1-1 at 7:21.

The goal was his first of the season and first as a Panther.