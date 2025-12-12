RECAP: Avalanche 6, Panthers 2

SOCIAL_GameRecap_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

DENVER – Reset and refresh.

Snapping their three-game winning streak, the Florida Panthers fell 6-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday night, in the second game of their back-to-back.

With the loss, the Panthers now own a 15-13-2 record.

“Definitely a tougher schedule, but we’re not going to make excuses,” Seth Jones said after the game. “Everyone has back-to-backs in this league.”

Breaking the ice early for Colorado, Sam Malinski snuck one in at 1:14 to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead.

Answering back with his first of the season, Noah Gregor turned on the jets and got by the Avalanche to make it 1-1 at 7:21.

The goal was his first of the season and first as a Panther.

Noah Gregor evens the score with his first goal as a Panther.

“It was nice,” Gregor said of the goal. “I haven’t scored in a long time, so it’s always good to score.”

Putting the Avalanche ahead 2-1 late in the period, Brock Nelson pushed in a loose puck at 18:30.

Trading chances throughout the first period, the two teams combined for 32 shots (20-12 COL).

Extending the lead for Colorado to 3-1, Gavin Brindley backhanded in a rebound at 5:05 in the second period.

Adding another for the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon made it 4-1 with a wrist shot at 7:18.

Giving the Avalanche a 5-1 lead, Artturi Lehkonen scored on a breakaway at 12:31.

Nearly pushing the lead wider on the power play late in the period, Martin Necas’ goal was ruled offsides, to remain a 5-1 game.

A three-goal period for Colorado, the Avalanche outshot the Panthers 15-8 in the second frame.

“They hit us with some quickness and they’re a dangerous team off the rush,” said Jones. “If you’re not dialed being above the puck and being solid defensively, they’re going to make you pay.”

Trying to inch the Panthers back in the third, a goal from Eetu Luostarinen was overturned after the refs deemed a kicking motion.

Scoring his sixth of the season, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog made it 6-1 at 6:18.

Striking late in the period, Mackie Samoskevich made it 6-2 at 13:08 on a feed from A.J. Greer.

Mackie Samoskevich gets on the board in the third period against the Avalanche.

Holding it down the remainder of the period, the Avalanche took the game 6-2 for their league-leading 22nd win of the season.

“You have nights like that in the NHL where you get beat,” head coach Paul Maurice said of resetting. “That’s the challenge, the mental reset tomorrow.”

THEY SAID IT

“Just being aggressive. Making them earn everything, especially on entries.” - Seth Jones on the team’s penalty kill success

“We played those guys a little more when the game got out of hand. I thought they handled the extra minutes well.” – Paul Maurice on fourth line’s play

CATS STATS

- The Panthers penalty kill went 3/3

- Seth Jones recorded his 12th assist on the season

- Sam Bennett blocked three shots

- Aaron Ekblad, Noah Gregor, Evan Rodrigues, and Carter Verhaeghe each recorded three shots

- Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves

WHAT’S NEXT?

The trip continues.

Their third game of the road trip, the Panthers will visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

To learn how to watch, click HERE.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers visit league’s top team in Colorado

RECAP: Panthers 4, Mammoth 3

Schmidt, Vanecek receive their Stanley Cup rings

PREVIEW: Panthers take on former teammates in Utah

Q&A: Verhaeghe talks exciting past week

'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road after big weekend in Sunrise

Carter Verhaeghe named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

RECAP: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

PREVIEW: Panthers close out homestand with Islanders

RECAP: Panthers 7, Blue Jackets 6 (OT)

PREVIEW: Luostarinen set to return as Panthers host Blue Jackets

Luostarinen rejoins Panthers at practice, return to lineup to be determined

RECAP: Predators 2, Panthers 1 (OT) 

‘Special day’: Verhaeghe returns to Panthers after birth of son

PREVIEW: Panthers look to complete season sweep of Predators

Territory Talk: The Game of Inches (Ep. 378)

Panthers Prospect Report: December 3, 2025