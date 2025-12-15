Florida Panthers & Amerant Bank Arena Integrate ProWire into ‘Panthers GameDay’ Arena Mobile Application

Fans can listen to TV or radio broadcast in-arena for locally televised Panthers games

ProWirePromo_MB
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena announced today they have integrated ProWire into the ‘Panthers GameDay’ arena mobile application to allow fans to listen to the locally televised TV and radio broadcasts while at Amerant Bank Arena for Panthers games.

“We want fans to think of Panthers GameDay as an easy and fun way to receive exclusive rewards, arena discounts, content and benefits simply by interacting with the Panthers on a daily basis,” said Panthers Vice President of Strategy & Insights Michael Kesaris. “By integrating ProWire into our mobile app, we’re giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the game live in front of them at Amerant Bank Arena and listen to the play-by-play from their favorite announcers.”

Fans can visit the App Store or Google Play to download ‘Panthers GameDay’ and listen to the broadcast while at Amerant Bank Arena and enjoy the new ‘loyalty program’ which allows fans to collect points to redeem for exclusive experiences and discounts. Additional integrations include viewing the game summary and box score of every game in the app.

The ‘Panthers GameDay’ mobile app is powered and developed by Brightest Day Labs. More information can be found at FloridaPanthers.com/App.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.comor FloridaPanthers.com/tickets  to purchase tickets today.

