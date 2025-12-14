RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 0

DALLAS – Bounced back.

Taking care of business in Texas, behind a 15-save shutout from Sergei Bobrovsky, the Florida Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 at American Airlines Center on Satuday.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 16-13-2.

“I loved our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the win. “We all understood what was going on in the ice and there wasn’t anybody on a different program.”

The first period was about as defensive of 20 minutes as you can get.

Not giving much on either side of the ice, the teams combined for just five shots (3-2 FLA) in the opening frame.

“That was a really tight period,” said Anton Lundell. “It felt like a playoff game. Both teams defended very well and it was very high pace.”

Not wasting anytime in the second period, Lundell deked by a pair of defensemen before scoring his ninth of the season 19 seconds into the period.