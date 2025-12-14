RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 0

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

DALLAS – Bounced back.

Taking care of business in Texas, behind a 15-save shutout from Sergei Bobrovsky, the Florida Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 at American Airlines Center on Satuday.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 16-13-2.

“I loved our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the win. “We all understood what was going on in the ice and there wasn’t anybody on a different program.”

The first period was about as defensive of 20 minutes as you can get.

Not giving much on either side of the ice, the teams combined for just five shots (3-2 FLA) in the opening frame.

“That was a really tight period,” said Anton Lundell. “It felt like a playoff game. Both teams defended very well and it was very high pace.”

Not wasting anytime in the second period, Lundell deked by a pair of defensemen before scoring his ninth of the season 19 seconds into the period.

Anton Lundell dances through the defense before breaking the ice in Dallas.

Extending the lead to 2-0 not long after, Sam Bennett picked up his 10th of the season on a deflection at 5:45.

Sam Bennett goes to the net and doubles Florida's lead to 2-0 over the Stars.

Coming into the game with preventing goals on 18 of their last 19 shorthanded, the penalty kill continued to step up.

Going down a man three times in the first 40 minutes, the penalty kill kept the Stars scoreless through two.

Our D, it starts there,” Brad Marchand said of the penalty kill. “They’re so big and long and incredible sticks. They all skate really well and close fast. When they do get through though, we have Bob and Tarry (Daniil Tarasov) back there to come up big for us.”

Getting a power play chance of their own, Sam Reinhart found Marchand on a backhand pass with just 15 seconds left in the period to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

Brad Marchand extends the lead to 3-0 in the final minute of the second period.

“That’s what he does,” Marchand said of the pass. “When you play with him, you really appreciate the little plays that he makes. I have so much more appreciation after playing with him. He doesn’t make a bad play and his vision is incredible.”

Trading shots in the third period, Bobrovsky and the defense stood tall against one of the league’s most high-powered offenses.

Sealing the deal late in the third, Marchand netted his second after cashing in on the empty net at 17:12

Earning the shutout, Bobrovsky recorded his 52nd career shutout to pass Tomas Vokoun and tie Tuukka Rask for the sixth most in NHL history by a goaltender born outside of North America, per NHL Stats.

“He’s the best goalie in the league,” said Marchand. “He shows up night in and night out and we’re lucky to have him.”

THEY SAID IT

“Credit to Sergei, there’s some stretches there he didn’t see a whole lot and then they’re all dangerous toward the end of that game and keeps them from getting any momentum.” – Paul Maurice

“I really like how we responded and bounced back.” – Brad Marchand

CATS STATS

- Per NHL Stats, Sam Reinhart registered his 36th multi-point period

- Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola each blocked four shots

- Mackie Samoskevich led the team with three hits

- Anton Lundell logged 19:22 time on ice

- Seven different skaters recorded a point

WHAT’S NEXT?

The last stop.

Their fourth and final game of the road trip, the Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Join us at Funky Buddha for the official watch party!

For more info, click here.

