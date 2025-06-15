Marchand’s ‘unbelievable’ goal wows Panthers in Game 5 win of Cup Final

At 5:02 of the third period, Anton Lundell lined up at the face-off dot in the defensive zone across from Leon Draisaitl. The Edmonton Oilers won the face-off, with Jake Walman collecting the puck just inside the blue line. But when he tried to pass it across to Evan Bouchard, it was knocked away by the blade of Luostarinen’s stick, allowing Marchand to grab it at center ice.

He started to the outside of Walman, as he came up the left side of the ice. But it was what he did when the pair got to the top of the left circle that generated comparisons to the magic often woven by Connor McDavid. He picked his stick up, shifting suddenly to the inside on Walman, slipping the puck under the defenseman’s stick with enough control to still backhand it through the legs of goalie Calvin Pickard.

“That was all ‘Marshy’s play,” Lundell said. “He took the puck and had a really highlight goal. Those are the goals you look at (on) YouTube when you were a kid and try to go out and practice yourself. But we’re all pretty amazed by him.”

The entire sequence had taken 10 seconds.

It was nothing short of brilliant.

Scoring two goals brought Marchand to six in the Stanley Cup Final, the second time he has scored at least five in a Cup Final, after he tallied seven points (five goals, two assists) for the Boston Bruins in 2011. He is the seventh player in NHL history to do so, but only the second in the expansion era (since 1967-68), joining Mario Lemieux, who had five in 1991 and 1992 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He is also the seventh player in the expansion era to score at least 12 career goals in the Stanley Cup Final, having played in the Final in 2011, 2013, 2019 and now 2025.

“The thing about players when they come in, is you have a really strong idea [of who they are], you do all your pre-scouting, then you get on the ice with them in practice. That’s when you learn,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I had said this right from the start, clearly -- he’s closing in on 1,000 points (980) -- he’s got good hands.

“But I didn’t fully appreciate the small-area things that he can do, and that’s the most difficult to do. It’s not the rink-wide pass on the tape that you get excited about, but what he can do under duress in a small area is world class. It’s as good as I’ve seen.”