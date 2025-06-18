Marchand lifts Stanley Cup again after 14 years, 2 losses in Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- As the rest of the Florida Panthers swarmed to the net, to each other, to teammates they had long formed brotherships with, Brad Marchand skated slowly down the slot. He pointed to the stands.

It was only then that he joined the crowd, the pile, the players with whom his name will be engraved on the Stanley Cup, one of the last to attach himself to the writhing mass of joyful celebration. He had spent the past three months with those players, building a chemistry and a camaraderie that would result in a championship.

Those in the stands, he had spent a lifetime with.

“Just recognition, we did it,” said his wife, Katrina. “I’m going to get emotional. Just telling us as a family, we did it. It’s worth it. We did it.”

Katrina Marchand teared up, thinking about the past three months back in Boston without her husband, the past 14 years that Marchand has been working and waiting for this moment.

Coming close, but not quite. Close, but not quite.

What has this meant to her, to them?

“Everything,” Katrina Marchand said. “Absolutely everything. He works his butt off every single day and to see it come to this after what he’s been through, not seeing everything play out the way we thought it would [in Boston], this means the world.”

A year ago, Brad Marchand could never have envisioned what has happened over the past few months, believing his contract negotiations with the Boston Bruins – the team that had picked him No. 71 in the 2006 NHL Draft and for which he had played 16 seasons and won the Stanley Cup – would take, maybe, a day.

Instead, by the final seconds before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, he was on the move to the Panthers, once a hated rival, now his new home. It was the team he believed was most likely to win the Stanley Cup, a team that he helped get there, nearly winning the Conn Smythe in the process as the Panthers clinched with a 5-1 win in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, cementing their second consecutive championship.