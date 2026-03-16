RECAP: Kraken 6, Panthers 2

SEATTLE – The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 6-2 loss to the playoff-hopeful Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Dropping the first game of their four-game road trip, the Panthers now sit at 33-30-3.

“We’ve got to own it and deal with it because it was no good,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the loss. “Coach was lousy; players were equal. We’ve got to be a better prepared hockey team [in our next game] in Vancouver.”

Despite getting Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe back after a one-game absence, the Panthers took the ice in Seattle with two other big pieces of their forward group missing as Sam Reinhart, who stayed back in South Florida, and Sam Bennett are dealing with injuries.

Prior to the game, Maurice said Bennett might return on Tuesday against the Canucks.

After the Panthers pinged a couple shots off the post, the Kraken opened the scoring when Ben Meyers had floating puck deflect off him and flutter into the net to make it 1-0 at 5:28.

Applying heavy pressure, the Kraken doubled their lead when – after two sprawling stops from Daniil Tarasov – Berkley Catton cashed in on the third attempt to make it 2-0 at 11:52.

Looking right at home after being acquired by the Panthers at the trade deadline, Vinnie Hinostroza responded just 15 seconds later when he took a cross-ice pass from Luke Kunin in transition and whipped a quick shot past Joey Daccord to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 12:07.