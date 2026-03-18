‘Just so grateful’: Nosek appreciative after reaching 500 games in NHL

Nosek is 43rd forward from Czechia to reach 500 games

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Tomas Nosek didn’t even dream this big.

Skating in his 500th career NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers center admitted it was a number he never envisioned he would hit.

“I didn’t know it was coming, to be honest,” Nosek said. “When I started to play in the NHL, I was aiming for 300. That would be perfect. Suddenly, you’re at 500. I’m just so grateful.”

A story of perseverance, the Czechia native entered the NHL as an undrafted free agent.

After spending three seasons playing for his hometown team, Pardubice, in the Czech Extraliga, Nosek inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Detroit Red Wings in 2014.

From there, Nosek spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils before eventually signing with the Panthers as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

A fourth-line anchor and faceoff specialist, he proved to be a perfect fit.

After recording nine points (1G, 8A) in 59 games during the regular season, Nosek and his linemates helped turn the tide when they re-entered the lineup in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the Panthers trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Second Round, Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich and A.J. Greer were called upon to provide a needed spark.

In their first game, Nosek dished out the primary assist on a critical goal for Gadjovich that put the Panthers up 4-3 in the second period of an eventual 5-4 overtime win in Game 3.

Starting with that game, the Panthers went on to forge a 12-4 record en route to winning their second straight Cup.

A testament to the contributions of the line, head coach Paul Maurice gave Nosek, Gadjovich and Greer the final shift in the Cup-clinching 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Overall, the Panthers led 4-1 in goals at 5-on-5 when that line was deployed throughout the playoffs.

“He was such a big part of that run,” teammate Seth Jones said. “When that whole line came in after Game 2 against Toronto, it changed our team. It changed the dynamic with how physical that line was. He penalty kills, wins faceoffs, and kind of does it all for us.”

From his first game to his 500th, that description sums up Nosek well.

In the midst of his 11th season in the NHL, the 33-year-old veteran has notched 116 points (45G, 71A) while boasting a strong career face-off winning percentage of 53.7%.

On the big stage, he’s also recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 68 postseason games.

Reflecting on all he’s done, Nosek can’t help but crack a smile.

“It’s exciting and I’m happy for all the moments I’ve been through,” said Nosek, who’s appeared in seven games since returning from offseason surgery. “All the teammates, all the teams and organizations that helped me get to this point, I want to say thank you.”

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