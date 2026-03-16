Territory Talk: Standings Check; World Cup of Hockey (Ep. 391)

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look at where the Florida Panthers are currently situated in the standings, as well as checking in on a few other very intense battles for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Plus, hear what head coach Paul Maurice had to say after Sunday’s loss in Seattle.

With the announcement that the World Cup of Hockey will return in 2028, Doug and Jameson also debate the perfect rotation of international competition for hockey.

Highlights include: