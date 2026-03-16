What’s Brewing: Cats in Canada; Cat’s Cup this Weekend

It’s time to head north of the border.

After falling 6-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, the Florida Panthers will close out their four-game road trip this week with three games in Canada, starting with a key matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

“I think we want to play the exact way, and we don't want to lose that,” Eetu Luostarinen said after the loss. “Even if it's not our year, we still have to keep doing that and carry it over for next year.”

Owning a 33-30-3 record, the Panthers (69 points) sit 11 points behind the Detroit Red Wings (80 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Following their visit to Vancouver, the road trip will make its way to Alberta, as the Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 17: at Vancouver Canucks – 10 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Find a Bar

Thursday, March 19: at Edmonton Oilers – 9 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Geronimos

Friday, March 20: at Calgary Flames – 9 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Find a Bar

GERONIMOS WATCH PARTY

Grab your Panthers gear and join fellow fans on Thursday at Geronimos in Davie to watch the Panthers take on the Oilers.

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 9:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

For more information, click here.

BENNING FITTING IN

Making the jump.

After his first two NHL games, Mike Benning is looking like a pro.

“He looked great all night,” Sam Bennett said following Benning’s debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets. “He looked like he belonged.”

Playing alongside Niko Mikkola on the second defensive pairing, the rookie blueliner has averaged 17:07 time on ice and provided the Panthers with a 58.18 offensive advantage while five-on-five.

Earning his first career point in his debut, Benning picked up the secondary assist on Sam Reinhart’s overtime winner.

For more on Benning, click here.

REINHART UPDATE

The Panthers will be without their leading scorer on the current road trip.

After scoring the game winning overtime goal in the 2-1 against the Blue Jackets last Thursday, head coach Paul Maurice announced after Saturday’s practice that Reinhart would not be traveling with the team on the upcoming road trip.

"It's more than one thing he's been dealing with," said Maurice.

The 2025 Selke finalist currently leads the team in goals (29), points (61), power play goals (11), and shorthanded goals (3).

For more on Reinhart, click here.

REGISTER FOR CAT’S CUP

Last chance to register for Cat’s Cup!

In conjunction with HockeyFest Game On!, the Panthers will host their second annual Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament, this Saturday and Sunday, on March 21 and 22 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Presented by Coors Light & Verizon, fans can either register as a team for $525 or as an individual for $75. In addition to playing at least three games of street hockey, all participants will also receive food and beverages, swag bags and other goodies.

For more information, click here.

GROUP TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE

Secure tickets for the whole group!

Check out some the remaining group nights at Amerant Bank Arena:

First Responder Ticket Package

AVIS SWEEPSTAKES

Final day to enter the Avis Sweepstakes!

Enter now for your chance to win the ultimate Panthers prize.

Enter your Avis Preferred number for a chance to win 1 of 3 prizes: a Tkachuk USA jersey, 7 free Avis rental days or a PS5 with NHL '26.

To enter, click here.

PANTHERS PLUS QUARTER SEASON PASS

Have the Panthers with you at home or on the go with the Quarter Season Pass from Panthers Plus!

Whether you’re on the go or use multiple devices, this new offer will allow fans to watch all remaining locally televised games this season for just $24.99.

In addition to live games, Panthers Plus also provides fans with full game replays, highlights, interviews, Primetime Panthers, WPTV’s Panthers 360 and much more.

To sign up, click HERE.

GAMEDAY APP

Don’t miss out with the Panthers GameDay App!

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena.

The app also includes special partner offers, articles, videos, box scores and more.

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK