Ekblad believes Panthers can 3-peat as Stanley Cup champions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe got an early start to their Friday, hitting the gym before joining ABC's "Good Morning America" from their training facility.

Victor Oquendo of ABC News ended the segment by asking Verhaeghe a question the Panthers will be getting a lot of this upcoming season: "How we feeling about a three-peat?"

Both players grinned.

"Don't jinx it," Verhaeghe said with a laugh. "No, that's the play."

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers are in the midst of yet another short offseason, a problem every team in the NHL would gladly take.

Florida has played deep into June in each of the past three seasons, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final before defeating the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 (seven games) and again in 2025 (six games).

Naturally, the talk around the Panthers going into the season is whether they can do it again, and, to borrow the copyrighted phrase from Miami Heat president Pat Riley, go for the three-peat.

Ekblad, for one, understands the 'Jinx Ship' has sailed for the Panthers.

Considering the team was planning their Stanley Cup championship parade during the Final in each of the past two seasons, that's understandable.

The Panthers are not going to guarantee anything, except that they are going to try and win it all again.

"We thought about winning it for a second straight year last year, too, so I am not going to think any differently this time around," Ekblad said before the defenseman hit the ice for an informal skate following his appearance on GMA. "We don't think that thinking or talking about winning the Cup again is jinxing anything. I am preparing for the marathon that is an NHL season and the playoffs. I am preparing for it like another season."