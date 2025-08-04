Panthers' Tkachuk revealed as cover athlete for NHL 26

The two-time all-star has been a key member of the Panthers since he was traded to them before the 2022-23 season.

He has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of his first three seasons with Florida, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

During last season's playoff run, Tkachuk was tied for the Panthers lead in points (23; eight goals, 15 assists) throughout the postseason that culminated in the team's second consecutive championship.

The 27-year-old played his first six seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames before he was traded to the Panthers on July 22, 2022.

Tkachuk is the first Panthers player to be on the cover of the video game since John Vanbiesbrouck in 1997.