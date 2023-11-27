PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers believe their game is in a good position heading into an important measuring-stick matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at Rogers Place.

A second straight victory for the Blue & Orange on Sunday saw them impress with an 8-2 drubbing of the Anaheim Ducks after falling behind 2-1 in the first period before scoring the next seven goals over the remaining 53:50 of regulation.

The Oilers weathered Anaheim’s early push and used a simplistic approach in the victory focused around a steady transition game out of their zone and into the attack, where they boast one of the best rush offences in the League but also the ability to dump the puck in low and make life difficult on defenders with a strong forecheck.

“Probably where we got into most of our trouble is just too many turnovers at the blueline,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The last 50 minutes, I don't recall that many or if any, so it's a fine line making plays on the attack. Especially the team that we have, it's going to happen.

"We don't want to be a complete dump-and-chase team, but when they've defended it and our options are limited, we want to put that puck behind their defence and put on the forecheck.

“That's ultimately what you want your team to be is a team to be hard to play against, and I think we're getting more of that into our game.”