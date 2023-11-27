GENE'S BLOG: Family Time

It's been a whirlwind for Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Only on Sunday did he admit to settling in. Two weeks on the job and a lot has changed for the bench boss and for his family.

From being at home – coaching with Hartford of the American Hockey League and being around as a dad and a husband – to hitting the road for a minimum five-month road trip or longer if he and the Oilers are able to achieve their goals this season.

A sacrifice by everyone but one they are all willing to make. There are only 32 head coaches in the National Hockey League and hundreds, if not thousands, who wish they were at the top level. No complaints from the Knoblauch family, but certainly an adjustment period for Kris, his wife Autumn and their two teenage kids Marek and Emry.

It was in Washington, D.C. on Thursday when Knoblauch was asked whether there was a chance his family might sneak down from Connecticut to see him in person. The drive would be six hours, or the flight time an hour and 25 minutes. Well, the Knoblauchs would be flying, but not until Friday and not to Washington but Edmonton.