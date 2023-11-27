News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GENE'S BLOG: Family Time

Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch had his wife Autumn and kids Marek and Emry in Edmonton this weekend for a short but sweet visit

By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

It's been a whirlwind for Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Only on Sunday did he admit to settling in. Two weeks on the job and a lot has changed for the bench boss and for his family.

From being at home – coaching with Hartford of the American Hockey League and being around as a dad and a husband – to hitting the road for a minimum five-month road trip or longer if he and the Oilers are able to achieve their goals this season.

A sacrifice by everyone but one they are all willing to make. There are only 32 head coaches in the National Hockey League and hundreds, if not thousands, who wish they were at the top level. No complaints from the Knoblauch family, but certainly an adjustment period for Kris, his wife Autumn and their two teenage kids Marek and Emry.

It was in Washington, D.C. on Thursday when Knoblauch was asked whether there was a chance his family might sneak down from Connecticut to see him in person. The drive would be six hours, or the flight time an hour and 25 minutes. Well, the Knoblauchs would be flying, but not until Friday and not to Washington but Edmonton.

Kris speaks after the Oilers 8-2 win over the Ducks

With a wife who works as a speech pathologist and two kids involved in school and other activities, it isn't easy to get away, especially when the journey is an all-day affair. But the American Thanksgiving break afforded them a few-day window to visit Kris' new digs.

Autumn, Marek and Emry's travel lined up nicely with the team's on Friday as they flew back following the 5-0 win over the Capitals, and there his wife and kids were to greet him upon arrival at the Shell AeroCentre.

Anything you needed to know about Kris as a family man was on display the morning of his first game against the New York Islanders. Imagine everything running through his head that revolved around hockey. Yet, when asked who helped him get to this point in his career, he paused and started to get teary-eyed before his voice cracked with emotion and he said "my family".

A moment into the heart and soul of a man who just achieved a lifelong dream. It was game day, but every day is family day for him. You could see how much they meant to Kris.

If there was any upside or at least not a downside to the sudden job change, it's that he could immerse himself in his new duties and not feel guilty about being home, but not actually spending time at home. Instead, his family joined him in his new home this weekend with a lot to catch up on.

It had been a while since they had been together as a family. Not surprisingly, much of their weekend was spent at the rink. The kids and Autumn joined Kris for the Oilers Entertainment Group family skate and holiday part on Saturday – a chance to hit the ice at Rogers Place, have a visit with Santa and see dad's new workplace. The kids are old enough to understand what's happening, but not too old to not be excited like kids about all the great new experiences happening for their dad.

Then, on Sunday, their timing couldn't have been better to watch the most exciting game of the season thus far. After the 8-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, they were gathered near the Oilers Hall of Fame room, beaming ear to ear over what they just saw from dad and his team.

In fact, Emry was invited into the post-game press conference and asked her dad what it was like to coach Connor McDavid. He smiled and followed through with an articulate response.

The Knoblauch family's stay in Edmonton was a short one, as Marek has high school hockey tryouts this week that they needed to get home for. Kris spoke of how it felt great to have them in the building, and from a coaching perspective he noted they were currently undefeated so they'd have to make it back to Rogers Place sometime soon.