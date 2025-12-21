PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Leon Draisaitl also had two helpers to make it three straight games with a point for the German (0G, 8A) after going pointless in last Sunday's 4-1 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens in the second of a back-to-back that followed his milestone night reaching 1,000 career points with four assists versus Toronto.

Edmonton's power play went 1-for-2 in Minnesota and has gone 14-for-35 (40.1 percent) over its last 11 games, scoring in eight of those contests.

The Oilers are set to face the Golden Knights for the first time this season and are 10-4-1 since 2021-22 against their division rivals after the Oilers and Golden Knights split their four-game season series last season. Edmonton won the final two games of the regular season before going on to knock Vegas out of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games in the Second Round.

Netminder Connor Ingram, recalled from the Condors in a corresponding move, is expected to start on Sunday against the Golden Knights.

Both the Golden Knights and Oilers are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, with the Oilers struggling in the second half with a 0-4-3 record. Despite a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Saturday, Vegas are still 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and are two points off the Ducks for top spot in the Pacific with three games in hand.

"Another team that's playing fairly well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They got off to a great start. They kind of went through a slow stretch, and now they're starting to find their game again. Every time we play Vegas, it's usually a pretty exciting game, and I know so many of them have been one-goal games, so I would anticipate it'd be an exciting, tight game."