PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

Trent Frederic will centre the fourth line in his return to Boston, while Riley Stillman will make his Oilers debut on the third pairing in place of Alec Regula on Thursday at TD Garden against the Bruins

By Jamie Umbach
BOSTON, MA – Forward Trent Frederic will make his first trip back to Beantown as a member of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night when they continue their five-game road trip at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins, who've won 16 of their last 23 games following a slow start to the 2025-26 season.

"I think kind of what you said, they're a hard-working group," Frederic said. "It seems like they're playing well for the new coach here. It looks like everyone's firing all cylinders. It's good to see [Morgan Geekie] as an absolute threat out there and scoring. It's good to see."

The 27-year-old was drafted in the first round, 29th overall, by the Bruins back in 2017 and spent parts of seven seasons in Boston before being acquired by the Oilers at last year's Trade Deadline, eventually signing long-term to remain in Edmonton on an eight-year, $30.8 million contract ($3.85 million AAV).

It was a weird feeling for Frederic walking into the visitors' dressing room on Thursday morning after playing the bulk of his career with the Bruins from 2018-25, and he remembers the moment well when he learned about his trade to the Oilers that ultimately set him on course to make his return to Boston tonight.

"I was injured, so I was sitting in the cold tub, and I had a feeling it could happen just with the way the year was going," he said pre-game on Thursday. "I don't know, it feels like a while ago now, so I was a little shocked, but not too surprised."

"I was probably done for the regular season. It didn't sound like we were gonna get a deal going, so you kind of just put the two together."

The Oilers acquired Frederic in part for his versatility to play centre and wing, along with his physical attributes and goalscoring ability that saw him record 20 goals and 44 points for the Bruins back in 2023-24 – a career-best form that he's still looking to recapture this year in his first full season with Edmonton.

Trent speaks on Thursday about making his return to Boston

On Thursday, Frederic will play up the middle on the fourth line between former Boston University standout Quinn Hutson and Max Jones.

"[His role's] been changed quite a bit from the start of the season, and for a lot of guys it's been changing now that we're 30-some games in," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Now, we've got a pretty good handle on where our guys should be slotted and where they should be playing. As for Trent, he's on the fourth line to give us some physicality, just being an all-around good player.

"Anytime a new player joins a team, there's always an adjustment period and sometimes that takes two weeks, or sometimes two months. Sometimes, it doesn't ever happen. It just takes a while. We saw it in the past with players who came into Edmonton and were just never a fit. But obviously, we're committed to Trent. We think he's a good player, and we need to find him a spot where he can help us win."

On the back end, the Oilers will be forced into a lineup change after defenceman Alec Regula missed the morning skate due to an illness, meaning that Riley Stillman will step in to make his club debut tonight in Boston.

The 27-year-old was called up from the Bakersfield Condors last Friday after recording two goals and five assists in 22 AHL games this season, having played 163 career NHL games over his career with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina and posting a total of four goals and 22 assists.

"For him tonight, just moving the puck easily," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I know he's been playing well in Bakersfield. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in training camp, so he didn't get many opportunities with us to start the season. He plays with some physicality, but we just want him to keep his game simple and move the puck out well. For a guy who has a little physicality to his game, he does move around the ice pretty well."

Stillman will play on the third pair alongside Ty Emberson, with Spencer Stastney moving up to the second pair to play with Darnell Nurse.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was in the starter's net this morning and is poised to make his third start for the Oilers, winning each of his previous two starts over the Maple Leafs and Penguins.

Kris provides lineup notes before Thursday's meeting with the Bruins

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Bruins below:

RNH - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Mangiapane - Henrique - Janmark
Jones - Frederic - Hutson

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stastney
Stillman - Emberson

Jarry
Pickard

