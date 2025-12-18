PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

BOSTON, MA – Forward Trent Frederic will make his first trip back to Beantown as a member of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night when they continue their five-game road trip at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins, who've won 16 of their last 23 games following a slow start to the 2025-26 season.

"I think kind of what you said, they're a hard-working group," Frederic said. "It seems like they're playing well for the new coach here. It looks like everyone's firing all cylinders. It's good to see [Morgan Geekie] as an absolute threat out there and scoring. It's good to see."

The 27-year-old was drafted in the first round, 29th overall, by the Bruins back in 2017 and spent parts of seven seasons in Boston before being acquired by the Oilers at last year's Trade Deadline, eventually signing long-term to remain in Edmonton on an eight-year, $30.8 million contract ($3.85 million AAV).

It was a weird feeling for Frederic walking into the visitors' dressing room on Thursday morning after playing the bulk of his career with the Bruins from 2018-25, and he remembers the moment well when he learned about his trade to the Oilers that ultimately set him on course to make his return to Boston tonight.

"I was injured, so I was sitting in the cold tub, and I had a feeling it could happen just with the way the year was going," he said pre-game on Thursday. "I don't know, it feels like a while ago now, so I was a little shocked, but not too surprised."

"I was probably done for the regular season. It didn't sound like we were gonna get a deal going, so you kind of just put the two together."

The Oilers acquired Frederic in part for his versatility to play centre and wing, along with his physical attributes and goalscoring ability that saw him record 20 goals and 44 points for the Bruins back in 2023-24 – a career-best form that he's still looking to recapture this year in his first full season with Edmonton.