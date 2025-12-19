RELEASE: Ingram recalled from Condors, Jarry placed on IR

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve, and moved forward Jack Roslovic to long-term injured reserve.

The Oilers acquired Ingram in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 1, 2025, and the 28-year-old has appeared in 11 games with the Condors this season, posting a 4-5-2 record with a 4.04 goals-against average and .856 save percentage.

Ingram has logged 102 career NHL games over four seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Mammoth, compiling a 39-44-15 record, 3.14 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Following a career-best campaign in 2023-24 with Arizona that saw the Saskatoon product establish personal highs in starts (48), wins (23), GAA (2.91), SV% (.907) and shutouts (six), Ingram was awarded the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Ingram was originally a third-round selection (88th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016.