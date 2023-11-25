BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead

Trivial. It’s my favourite word in the English dictionary.

adjective 1. of little value or importance.

Ironically, it’s become my favourite word because I don’t believe in it. Everything serves a purpose. Everyone has a place.

To some, trivial can look something like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl patting each other reassuringly on the bench as the team found themselves down 4-0 in Carolina.

Trivial could also look like McDavid patting Stuart Skinner's pads after the Oilers netminder took a tumble during warmup earlier that night.

These are little actions that aren't so little in the big picture. They let us hockey fans and media into the headspace of these leaders. I'm a big believer that the manner which we conduct ourselves in little moments is how we'll approach the big ones.

Yes, McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins might be three of "the best players on the planet" as Capitals Coach Spencer Carbery described following a 5-0 defeat to the Oilers on Friday. But their roles are so much more than being dynamic offensive weapons. Edmonton's terrific trio combined for 10 points in an important win in Washington to close out their road trip.