PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Wild

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Following Thursday night's 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins that featured rookie Quinn Hutson's first NHL goal, the Edmonton Oilers will need to adjust without netminder Tristan Jarry when they close out their five-game road trip at Grand Casino Arena against the Minnesota Wild.

Hutson, a former Boston University Terrier who was recalled from the Bakersfield Condors on Monday, notched his first career goal to put the Oilers in front 2-1 at 14:38 of the second period when he collected the rebound of a shot from Max Jones from the right circle and slid a backhand past Jeremy Swayman.

Hutson notched his first League goal in the city where he played three seasons for the NCAA's Boston University Terriers, and the building where he won a 2025 Beanpot Championship, after recording 50 points (23G, 27A) in 38 games last season before signing his entry-level contract with the Oilers in April.

Hutson earned his call-up from the Bakersfield Condors earlier this week after posting 16 goals and 12 assists in 24 games to lead all AHL rookies in goals and points, and the 23-year-old showcased his offensive ability in limited minutes while playing 6:26 on the fourth line with Jones and Frederic.

"It's obviously harder [than the AHL]," he said. "You're just thinking about your next shift. I think when I go out there, I'm just thinking that when I get a chance, I gotta shoot it. With limited minutes, that next shot's gotta go in."

"It was pretty cool. I've had some cool goals in this rink, but that was definitely the coolest, so that was great."