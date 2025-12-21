RELEASE: Roslovic activated, Hutson loaned to Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Sunday they have activated forward Jack Roslovic from long-term injured reserve, moved forward Connor Clattenburgh to LTIR and loaned forward Quinn Hutson to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Prior to his injury, Roslovic was one of Edmonton's most productive players this season, scoring 10 goals and eight assists in 23 games, with eight of his goals and 14 of his points coming at even strength. The 28-year-old also boasts a 57.1 percent faceoff success rate this season.

Hutson returns to Bakersfield after three games up with the Oilers that included his first NHL goal scored Thursday in Boston – the game-winning tally in a 3-1 victory over the Bruins.