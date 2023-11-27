RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – You had to know this one was coming.

With three goals and nine assists in four games, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the National Hockey League's First Star of the Week.

McDavid lit the lamp twice last Monday on the road against the Florida Panthers, had an assist Wednesday in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes, popped off for four helpers during Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals in Washington, and capped off the week with an electric one-goal, four-assist night during Sunday's 8-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The reigning Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Rocket Richard Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy holder is up to seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 18 games this season, ranking him 10th in the NHL in points per game and putting him in a tie for 13th in overall points.

Sunday's explosion vs. Anaheim was his ninth career five-point game, passing Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin for the most among active players, and he also joined Washington's Nicklas Backstrom as the only active players to record back-to-back four-assist showings.