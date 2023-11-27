News Feed

POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

Oilers captain scored three goals and nine assists in four games including five points Sunday vs. Anaheim to lead the NHL over the past seven days

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – You had to know this one was coming.

With three goals and nine assists in four games, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the National Hockey League's First Star of the Week.

McDavid lit the lamp twice last Monday on the road against the Florida Panthers, had an assist Wednesday in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes, popped off for four helpers during Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals in Washington, and capped off the week with an electric one-goal, four-assist night during Sunday's 8-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The reigning Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Rocket Richard Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy holder is up to seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 18 games this season, ranking him 10th in the NHL in points per game and putting him in a tie for 13th in overall points.

Sunday's explosion vs. Anaheim was his ninth career five-point game, passing Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin for the most among active players, and he also joined Washington's Nicklas Backstrom as the only active players to record back-to-back four-assist showings.

McDavid scores on a three-on-one rush to tie the score at 2-2