GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Bruins 1

Quinn Hutson scores his first NHL goal, while Connor McDavid & Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a goal plus an assist for the Oilers on Thursday night at TD Garden in a 3-1 victory over the Bruins

By Jamie Umbach
BOSTON, MA – How you like them apples?

Rookie Quinn Hutson scored his first career NHL goal, while forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & Connor McDavid each recorded a goal and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Boston Bruins with a 3-1 victory at TD Garden on Thursday night for back-to-back victories.

Nugent-Hopkins' power-play tally 6:22 into the first period opened the scoring for the Oilers before the Bruins answered back on the man advantage to tie things up, but that was the only time they'd find the scoresheet before Hutson's first NHL tally in the middle frame went down as the eventual game-winner.

Hutson put away the rebound in front of netminder Jeremy Swayman that came off Max Jones' shot with less than six minutes left in the second period, picking up his first NHL goal before McDavid scored on a short-handed breakaway early in the final frame to cap off Thursday's scoring at the Garden.

McDavid extended his incredible point streak to nine games, tallying 10 goals and 12 assists, while the Oilers have now won their last six visits to TD Garden.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry left the game due to injury in the second period after making 12 saves on 13 shots, giving way to Calvin Pickard to see out the victory by stopping all 12 shots he faced.

The Oilers will wrap up their five-game road trip at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild.

RNH, Hutson & McDavid score in Thursday's win over Boston

POWERING UP IN BEANTOWN

The power play for the Oilers has been ‘Bruin’ in recent games, and Thursday night was no different after their man advantage gave them the lead in the first period before Boston was able to respond in kind 2:49 later to level the score at 1-1 through 20 minutes at TD Garden.

Making his return to Boston for the first time as an Oiler, Trent Frederic received a big ovation from Bruins fans for his eight seasons of service with the Black & Yellow before they turned to boos a few minutes later when Mark Kastelic tripped up the 27-year-old in the neutral zone for the game’s first penalty with under seven minutes left in the first period.

On the ensuing man advantage, McDavid had the puck below the Bruins’ goal line and waited for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to attack the far post before making a cross-crease pass onto the tape of the longest-tenured Oiler to chip it over Jeremy Swayman for the 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the frame.

Nugent-Hopkins buries McDavid's cross-crease pass on the power play

Nugent-Hopkins notched his eighth goal of the season and fourth on the power play for his 10th point (3G, 7A) over 10 games since returning from a nine-game injury absence. McDavid's primary assist extended the captain's point streak to eight games, and the secondary helper for Leon Draisaitl was the German's 1,004th career point after celebrating hitting the century mark for points on Tuesday in a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Thanks to the PPG on their first opportunity, the Oilers improved to a League-best 13-for-29 with the man advantage since Nov. 29 – a stretch of 10 games that's seen them retake top spot in the NHL.

But just as it happened for the Oilers, the Bruins returned the favour just under three minutes later, turning a Darnell Nurse tripping call on Marat Khusnutdinov into a power-play equalizer for Pavel Zacha after Elias Lindholm put him through off the rush to beat Tristan Jarry with a backhand finish.

Through 20 minutes, it was all square at 1-1 between the Oilers & Bruins, with the hosts leading 7-5 in shots.

HUTSON PUTS HOME FIRST NHL GOAL

You always remember your first in the Show.

In the city where he played three seasons for the NCAA's Boston University Terriers, Quinn Hutson gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead on Thursday with his first career NHL goal at 5:22 of the middle frame, becoming the fifth Oiler this season to notch his first League tally.

Forward Max Jones, also making his return to Boston for the first time after being involved in last year’s trade with the Bruins, was buzzing on the fourth line alongside Hutson and Frederic with two shots before recording the primary helper on his linemate’s first NHL tuck during the middle frame.

Jones had an open look coming out from below the Bruins’ goal line four minutes in that was stopped, but his near-identical chance 10 minutes later was corralled on the rebound by Hutson before the 23-year-old slid it past Swayman despite the netminder getting a piece of it with his stick.

Hutson's first NHL goal gives the Oilers the 2-1 lead in Boston

Hutson became the 426th different player in franchise history to score a goal, joining Matt Savoie, David Tomasek, Noah Philp, Isaac Howard and Connor Clattenburg as players who’ve scored their first NHL goals this season for the Oilers.

Before being called up from the Bakersfield Condors last week, the North Barrington, IL product was engulfed in a prolific scoring run in the AHL with 16 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, leading all rookies in goals and points while being only three points off the League lead.

Over 117 games with Boston University from 2022-25, Hutson had 114 points (56G, 58A) before signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers on April 14, 2025 upon the conclusion of his NCAA career and posting 50 points (23G, 27A) in 38 games.

However, the Oilers were dealt a blow before the intermission when Tristan Jarry exited the game with an injury sustained earlier on a cross-crease pass, being replaced by Calvin Pickard for the remainder of the contest.

McDAVID MAGIC A MAN DOWN

Shorthanded early in the final frame? No problem for Captain Connor.

The Bruins had the chance to equalize early in the third period when Evan Bouchard was called for hooking David Pastrnak only 30 seconds into the stanza. But instead, the puck ended up in the back of their own net after McDavid notched his 21st of the season on a shorthanded breakaway.

After the puck bounced perilously on the top of Pickard's net on the penalty kill, it ended up in the possession of Nugent-Hopkins along the boards, who showed great patience waiting for a lane to open up between the Bruins' defencemen to find a streaking McDavid through the middle for a breakaway on Swayman that No. 97 put away on the backhand for the 3-1 lead with 18:19 remaining in regulation.

McDavid extends the advantage to 3-1 on a shorthanded breakaway

The Oilers weren't able to grow their lead over the next 18-plus minutes across two more power plays, but their penalty kill continued to excel on Thursday with another vital kill with under six minutes left in regulation that saw Pickard make three important stops to finish the night with 12 saves in relief.

The Bruins pulled their goalie, but the Oilers were doing their job, shutting the Bruins down, before a penalty ruined any late chance of a comeback as time expired on a 3-1 victory for the Blue & Orange.

The five-game road trip for Edmonton ends on Saturday afternoon with another tough matchup against the Central Division's Minnesota Wild.

