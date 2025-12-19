GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Bruins 1

BOSTON, MA – How you like them apples?

Rookie Quinn Hutson scored his first career NHL goal, while forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & Connor McDavid each recorded a goal and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Boston Bruins with a 3-1 victory at TD Garden on Thursday night for back-to-back victories.

Nugent-Hopkins' power-play tally 6:22 into the first period opened the scoring for the Oilers before the Bruins answered back on the man advantage to tie things up, but that was the only time they'd find the scoresheet before Hutson's first NHL tally in the middle frame went down as the eventual game-winner.

Hutson put away the rebound in front of netminder Jeremy Swayman that came off Max Jones' shot with less than six minutes left in the second period, picking up his first NHL goal before McDavid scored on a short-handed breakaway early in the final frame to cap off Thursday's scoring at the Garden.

McDavid extended his incredible point streak to nine games, tallying 10 goals and 12 assists, while the Oilers have now won their last six visits to TD Garden.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry left the game due to injury in the second period after making 12 saves on 13 shots, giving way to Calvin Pickard to see out the victory by stopping all 12 shots he faced.

The Oilers will wrap up their five-game road trip at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild.