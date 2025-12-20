GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 2

ST. PAUL, MN – Andrew Mangiapane ended a 21-game scoreless drought, and Connor McDavid scored his 22nd goal of the campaign, but the Edmonton Oilers were beaten 5-2 by the Minnesota Wild to close out their five-game road trip on Saturday afternoon at Grand Casino Arena.

After the Wild opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of goals from Matt Boldy, Mangiapane's first goal since Nov. 3 and McDavid's 11th goal in his last nine games 5:09 later on the power play evened things up at 2-2 before Ryan Hartman restored Minnesota's lead with eight seconds left in the frame.

After a scoreless second period, Vladimir Tarasenko made it 4-2 after a close-call zone entry just over nine minutes into the final frame, before Nico Sturm iced Minnesota's seventh straight victory into an empty net with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

McDavid's 22nd goal in the first period extended the Oilers' captain's point streak to nine games, totalling 11 goals and 12 assists, while Draisaitl's two helpers give the German eight assists over a three-game point streak. Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 32 of 36 shots in the defeat.

The Oilers close out their five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record as they return home to face the Golden Knights in the second of a home-and-away back-to-back against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday evening.