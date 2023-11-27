GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

News Feed

McDavid records a goal and four assists as the Oilers put eight past the Ducks on Sunday for an 8-2 victory that makes it two wins in a row for the Blue & Orange

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – We 8-2 break it to you, but if you weren't watching on Sunday night, you missed a good one.

The Edmonton Oilers powered themselves to an 8-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place, with Connor McDavid recording a goal and four assists, Zach Hyman contributing two goals and an assist and defenceman Darnell Nurse providing three helpers in the Blue & Orange's second straight victory on Sunday.

With his ninth career five-plus point game that surpasses Evgeni Malkin for the most among active NHL players, McDavid now has 12 points (3G, 9A) during a four-game point streak after the captain recorded four assists in Friday's 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals.

After falling behind 2-1 in the first period, the Oilers would score seven straight goals the rest of the way, including Evander Kane's 10th tally of the campaign and centre James Hamblin's second career NHL goal in the second period.

Forward Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Mattias Ekholm provided power-play markers in the final frame, and netminder Stuart Skinner made 21 saves on 23 shots to secure his sixth victory of the season.

Vincent Desnarnais added two assists and now has three points (3A) in his last two games, while both Adam Erne and Connor Brown picked up their first points as members of the Oilers with solitary assists.

The Oilers have now won two straight and will entertain the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Watch the recap of Sunday's 8-2 Oilers win over the Ducks

FIRST PERIOD

For what started as a mixed opening six minutes for the Blue & Orange, they certainly found their wings against the Ducks and took off offensively to build a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

An exciting opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place on Sunday started in favour of the visitors when Max Jones notched his first of two goals for Anaheim in the first frame by finishing off Brett Leason's stellar cross-ice pass on the rush 3:32 after puck drop.

After Evander Kane responded just over a minute later, the Ducks left-winger scored his second goal of the night to lift Anaheim back into the lead with a lucky tally that came off a spinning shot that slid along the ice and under the left pad of Skinner at 6:10 of the frame.

Kane provides an instant answer with his 10th of the season

The Ducks had their advantage, but the Blue & Orange would begin to overwhelm their opponents with some fast-strike offence that couldn't be contained.

McDavid secured his seventh goal of the season to level things up on a three-on-one opportunity where the captain elected to keep the puck and put it off the far post past netminder Lukas Dostal – beginning a stretch of sevengoals in a row for the Oilers that would run until the final buzzer.

McDavid scores on a three-on-one rush to tie the score at 2-2

Darnell Nurse connected some pretty passes to his teammates in the first period, with none more beautiful than the two-line feed that sent Nugent-Hopkins in on a breakaway that produced Edmonton's go-ahead goal.

Straight off a defensive-zone draw that Nugent-Hopkins won, the longest-tenured Oiler flew up the ice before Nurse threw a terrific pass onto his tape before No. 93 went low blocker like he always does to make it 3-2 for Edmonton with under seven-and-a-half minutes left before the intermission.

Nugent-Hopkins nabs a breakaway goal to put the Oilers up 3-2

Before the period ended, McDavid would contribute his third point of the frame when he set up Hyman at the far post for his team-leading 11th goal that the winger one-timed beyond the sliding Dostal, who was under siege in the opening 20 minutes after giving up four goals on 12 shots.

Hyman ranked first in the NHL in expected goals (at all strengths) coming into tonight's game with an 11.51 iXG as per Sportsnet Stats, and is one of six players on the Oilers with 17-plus points this season (Draisaitl, McDavid, Bouchard, Hyman, Kane & Nugent-Hopkins), which is an NHL high.

Hyman hammers home a one-timer to make it 4-2 Edmonton

SECOND PERIOD

After scoring his first NHL goal on the road four games ago, James Hamblin now has his first in his hometown.

The Edmonton product padded the lead just past the quarter-mark of the middle frame when he cleaned up his second career tally in the League off a rebound that came after his first shot struck the leg of defenceman Cam Fowler off the rush on a one-on-one.

Oilers blueliner Vincent Desharnais picked up his second assist of the night on the play, giving the 6-foot-7 rearguard three helpers in his last two contests after registering his first point of the year in Friday's 5-0 win in Washington.

Edmonton extended their advantage to four goals 2:19 later on Hyman's 12th of the campaign, which came on a breakaway following a turnover by Alex Killorn after the Ducks winger put his attempted pass onto the tape of McDavid. The captain quickly turned it up ice to a loose Hyman, who back-handed it past Dostal to end the netminder's night after giving up six goals on 16 shots.

Hamblin scores on his second attempt to make it 5-2 Oilers

THIRD PERIOD

The only thing that was missing was a power-play goal. Edmonton would get two before the final buzzer.

The Oilers were able to break through with the man advantage in the third period on their third try when McDavid nutmegged a Ducks penalty-killer to pick out Draisaitl in his usual power-play spot for an unbeatable one-timer that marked his ninth goal of the campaign.

With another assist, McDavid made it five points on the night, which was the ninth instance of his career where he's produced five or more points.

Draisaitl notches his ninth goal on the power play to make it 7-2

Edmonton was given another man advantage in the dying minutes and converted their eighth goal of the evening when Mattias Ekholm blasted a one-timer under the left arm of John Gibson with 4:10 on the clock before time expired.

Darnell Nurse picked up his third assist as Edmonton saw out the final minutes to earn their second straight victory.

Ekholm ends the Oilers onslaught with a power-play blast

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.