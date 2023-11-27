GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

EDMONTON, AB – We 8-2 break it to you, but if you weren't watching on Sunday night, you missed a good one.

The Edmonton Oilers powered themselves to an 8-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place, with Connor McDavid recording a goal and four assists, Zach Hyman contributing two goals and an assist and defenceman Darnell Nurse providing three helpers in the Blue & Orange's second straight victory on Sunday.

With his ninth career five-plus point game that surpasses Evgeni Malkin for the most among active NHL players, McDavid now has 12 points (3G, 9A) during a four-game point streak after the captain recorded four assists in Friday's 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals.

After falling behind 2-1 in the first period, the Oilers would score seven straight goals the rest of the way, including Evander Kane's 10th tally of the campaign and centre James Hamblin's second career NHL goal in the second period.

Forward Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Mattias Ekholm provided power-play markers in the final frame, and netminder Stuart Skinner made 21 saves on 23 shots to secure his sixth victory of the season.

Vincent Desnarnais added two assists and now has three points (3A) in his last two games, while both Adam Erne and Connor Brown picked up their first points as members of the Oilers with solitary assists.

The Oilers have now won two straight and will entertain the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place on Tuesday.