PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry & Skinner to start against former sides in Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry & Stuart Skinner will face their former teams for the first time since Friday's trade, while Brett Kulak will also make his Pittsburgh debut on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

PITTSBURGH, PA – Four days later, former friends become foes.

Goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner will start against their former teams, while defenceman Brett Kulak will also make his Pittsburgh Penguins' debut when the Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

The two netminders will start between the pipes to face their former sides from the opposite crease they'd become used to for the first time since Friday's trade between the Oilers and Penguins that sent Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Tristan Jarry.

Both Skinner and Kulak will be in the lineup for the Penguins to make their debuts on Tuesday after clearing immigration, with Skinner confirmed to start tonight against the Oilers, for whom he posted the fifth-most wins in franchise history after being drafted in the third round (78th overall) by the club in 2017.

“I think it'll be nostalgic for me when I see them on the ice and on the other side of it,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It’ll be a little bit different, but we wish them all the best – just not tonight.”

Kulak never missed a game for the Oilers over parts of four seasons, playing in all 370 regular-season and playoff games during his tenure in Blue & Orange.

“It's tough, especially when you are with somebody for a couple of seasons, and we went to Stanley Cup Finals with those two, and they had a significant role in getting us there,” Knoblauch said. “Having to say goodbye, it's very difficult, and that's over a phone call or a text. You don't want to see those guys go, but it’s a business. We felt that we were making our team better by doing what we did, but it’s tough.”

Kris speaks on Tuesday as the Oilers get set to face the Penguins

Jarry will make his second start for the Oilers after posting 25 saves on Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs, playing against a Penguins team he played parts of 10 seasons with, posting a 161-100-32 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.74 GAA.

For Jarry, who spoke to the Pittsburgh media upon arrival on Monday, he’s looking forward to returning to the rink and the reception he’ll get from the Penguins’ fans, who gave him everything for trying to bring another Stanley Cup there.

“You never know [the reception],” he said. “I hope in a good way. I put my heart and soul into this team, and I hope they understand that you never want to go into a game thinking you're going to lose. You want to win every single game that you step foot on the ice for, and I think that's all I wanted to do was win in Pittsburgh, and I hope they see it that way.”

But now he’s focused on accomplishing the same dreams with the Oilers.

“It's obviously fun,” he said. “There's a huge following for the team, and I think just with everything that comes with the team and being around the team, it's obviously a different challenge than playing in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, it's a great hockey city, and they're very passionate about their team, and I think bringing that to Edmonton makes it a little easier for me.”

Tristan speaks on Monday upon making his return to Pittsburgh

Rookie Quinn Hutson will suit up for the Oilers after being recalled from the Bakersfield Condors on Monday, leading all AHL rookies in goals with 16 and sitting fourth in league scoring with 28 points in 24 games.

The 23-year-old had a two-game stint with the Oilers at the tail end of last season before starting this year in Bakersfield, but he’s back up with Edmonton after shaking off a slow start in the AHL this campaign to become one of the AHL’s most dangerous shooters.

The Oilers signed Hutson to a two-year entry-level contract last April out of the NCAA’s Boston University, where he scored 56 goals and 114 points in 117 games over three seasons, including 23 goals and 50 points in 38 games during his final year of college.

“I think just figuring it out,” Hutson said of the move to pro hockey full-time from college.

“It's definitely a change – a lot more games and less practice – so it's definitely a change of pace for sure. I think just getting comfortable with all the guys we've been playing with. We're having fun down there, so it's been great.”

“I want to say I found it quickly, but it was definitely a slower start than I would have liked. I think it's just been going good for me. I can't be afraid to shoot the puck. I've been shooting a lot for sure.”

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. xxxxxxxx below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Frederic
Mangiapane - Nugent-Hopkins - Savoie
Podkolzin - Philp - Kapanen
Howard - Henrique - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

