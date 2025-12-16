PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry & Skinner to start against former sides in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – Four days later, former friends become foes.

Goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner will start against their former teams, while defenceman Brett Kulak will also make his Pittsburgh Penguins' debut when the Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

The two netminders will start between the pipes to face their former sides from the opposite crease they'd become used to for the first time since Friday's trade between the Oilers and Penguins that sent Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Tristan Jarry.

Both Skinner and Kulak will be in the lineup for the Penguins to make their debuts on Tuesday after clearing immigration, with Skinner confirmed to start tonight against the Oilers, for whom he posted the fifth-most wins in franchise history after being drafted in the third round (78th overall) by the club in 2017.

“I think it'll be nostalgic for me when I see them on the ice and on the other side of it,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It’ll be a little bit different, but we wish them all the best – just not tonight.”

Kulak never missed a game for the Oilers over parts of four seasons, playing in all 370 regular-season and playoff games during his tenure in Blue & Orange.

“It's tough, especially when you are with somebody for a couple of seasons, and we went to Stanley Cup Finals with those two, and they had a significant role in getting us there,” Knoblauch said. “Having to say goodbye, it's very difficult, and that's over a phone call or a text. You don't want to see those guys go, but it’s a business. We felt that we were making our team better by doing what we did, but it’s tough.”