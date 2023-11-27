POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

EDMONTON, AB – Just in case there was ever any doubt, the most prolific offensive talent in the National Hockey League still resides in Edmonton and his name is Connor McDavid.
The Oilers captain is back to his otherworldly point-producing form with one goal and eight assists in his last two games, leading the team to decisive 5-0 and 8-2 victories over the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks on the road and at home, respectively.
McDavid has 12 points on his current four-game streak and 15 over his last seven games to regain his rightful place among the NHL's scoring leaders, jumping up into 10th in points per game after Sunday's one-goal, four-assist performance.
It was his ninth career five-point game, passing Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin for the most among active players, and he also joined Washington's Nicklas Backstrom as the only active players to record back-to-back four-assist showings.