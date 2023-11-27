POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

McDavid opened the season with points in five straight games, but an injury took him out of the lineup for a pair and he did not have his usual scoring touch upon his return with just two assists during a six-game stretch.

But both he and the Oilers as a whole seem to be back where they want to be, with the captain filling up the scoresheet once again and the team winning five of their last eight games.

"Confidence is obviously a big part of it," McDavid said of the recent resurgence. "I think our whole team is playing better and I think that's why you're seeing guys start to have success. It's not just a light switch that one guy or two guys can just turn on. It takes a whole group and I thought our group's been playing better of late and you're starting to see guys have a little bit of success."

"He's got a lot of points, obviously, in the last however many games, and it feels like he could have a lot more too," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said of his superstar teammate.

"You can't contain him for too long. I think he plays the game different. Like, he's just the best player in the world, and he's able to generate so many chances, not just for himself, but for his linemates. You just keep going and eventually it's going to go in and it's gone in of late, so it's been great."

"He's been playing his butt off and doing everything he can since the start of the season," alternate captain Darnell Nurse added. "And then obviously the points have started to come the last few games. But with that said, he's been working at that same clip since we got in here before camp, so he's just being rewarded for it now."