RELEASE: Draisaitl makes history as first German to reach 1,000 points

Draisaitl becomes the first German-born player & the fifth-fastest player outside North America to reach the milestone

Edmonton Oilers v Pittsburgh Penguins

© 2025 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

PITTSBURGH, PA - Ein­tausend für Leon Draisaitl.

With the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period against the Penguins, Leon Draisaitl became the first German-born player and the fifth-fastest player outside North America to reach 1,000 career NHL points on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Draisaitl fed McDavid with a cross-ice pass on a five-on-three with former teammate Brett Kulak in the box, before the captain's attempted shot was knocked down and put in by Zach Hyman against their former netminder Stuart Skinner. The German superstar's teammates flooded onto the ice to celebrate his milestone, with Penguins fans inside PPG Paints Arena rising to their feet and applauding his accomplishment of joining an exclusive club.

Draisaitl is the 103rd player to reach the mark and the fifth player in franchise history to record 1,000 points in an Oilers jersey, doing so in his 824th game to join Wayne Gretzky (1,669), Connor McDavid (1,133), Jari Kurri (1,043) and Mark Messier (1,034) on the exclusive list of century scorers for Edmonton.

Draisaitl is the 22nd-fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat, two games behind Messier, who did it in 822 games, and the 18th youngest to reach the mark at 30 years, 1 month and 15 days old. The Cologne, GER product reached the milestone ahead of Evgeni Malkin (848) and behind only Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716), Jaromir Jagr (763) and Nikita Kucherov (809) for players from outside North America.

Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points with assist on Hyman's PPG

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry & Skinner to start against former sides in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL First Star of the Week

RELEASE: Oilers recall Hutson from Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Canadiens 4, Oilers 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canadiens

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Maple Leafs 3

BLOG: Jarry a 'better goalie' for second chance to play in Edmonton

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry to make his Oilers debut against the Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks following Friday's trades with Pittsburgh & Nashville

RELEASE: Stillman recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Tristan Jarry from Penguins

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Red Wings 1

RELEASE: Holidays in Oil Country 50/50 underway

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

GAME RECAP: Sabres 4, Oilers 3 (OT)