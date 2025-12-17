RELEASE: Draisaitl makes history as first German to reach 1,000 points

PITTSBURGH, PA - Ein­tausend für Leon Draisaitl.

With the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period against the Penguins, Leon Draisaitl became the first German-born player and the fifth-fastest player outside North America to reach 1,000 career NHL points on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Draisaitl fed McDavid with a cross-ice pass on a five-on-three with former teammate Brett Kulak in the box, before the captain's attempted shot was knocked down and put in by Zach Hyman against their former netminder Stuart Skinner. The German superstar's teammates flooded onto the ice to celebrate his milestone, with Penguins fans inside PPG Paints Arena rising to their feet and applauding his accomplishment of joining an exclusive club.

Draisaitl is the 103rd player to reach the mark and the fifth player in franchise history to record 1,000 points in an Oilers jersey, doing so in his 824th game to join Wayne Gretzky (1,669), Connor McDavid (1,133), Jari Kurri (1,043) and Mark Messier (1,034) on the exclusive list of century scorers for Edmonton.

Draisaitl is the 22nd-fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat, two games behind Messier, who did it in 822 games, and the 18th youngest to reach the mark at 30 years, 1 month and 15 days old. The Cologne, GER product reached the milestone ahead of Evgeni Malkin (848) and behind only Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716), Jaromir Jagr (763) and Nikita Kucherov (809) for players from outside North America.