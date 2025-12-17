GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Penguins 4

PITTSBURGH, PA – History wasn't going to wait much longer for Leon Draisaitl.

The German recorded his 1,000th career NHL point as part of a four-assist performance, becoming the first German-born player to reach the milestone, while Connor McDavid also produced four points on Tuesday with two goals and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Draisaitl accomplished the feat with the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's eighth goal of the season that came on an extended five-on-three power play for the Oilers at 8:22 of the first period, helping open the scoring against former teammate Stuart Skinner with Brett Kulak in the penalty box and making history.

McDavid scored his first of two goals just 14 seconds later with another dazzling goal on this road trip en route to a four-point effort of his own, extending the reigning NHL First Star of the Week's point streak to seven games, totalling an incredible 21 points with nine goals and 12 assists.

Evan Bouchard extended his own point streak to three games (1G, 3A) with a power-play goal and an assist, while forwards Matt Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin tallied Edmonton's other goals in the six-goal explosion at PPG Paints Arena that moved their overall record to 16-12-6.

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Thursday with a matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.