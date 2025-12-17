GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Penguins 4

Leon Draisaitl makes history by recording his 1,000th career point as part of a four-point effort alongside Connor McDavid in a 6-4 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Pittsburgh Penguins

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

PITTSBURGH, PA – History wasn't going to wait much longer for Leon Draisaitl.

The German recorded his 1,000th career NHL point as part of a four-assist performance, becoming the first German-born player to reach the milestone, while Connor McDavid also produced four points on Tuesday with two goals and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Draisaitl accomplished the feat with the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's eighth goal of the season that came on an extended five-on-three power play for the Oilers at 8:22 of the first period, helping open the scoring against former teammate Stuart Skinner with Brett Kulak in the penalty box and making history.

McDavid scored his first of two goals just 14 seconds later with another dazzling goal on this road trip en route to a four-point effort of his own, extending the reigning NHL First Star of the Week's point streak to seven games, totalling an incredible 21 points with nine goals and 12 assists.

Evan Bouchard extended his own point streak to three games (1G, 3A) with a power-play goal and an assist, while forwards Matt Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin tallied Edmonton's other goals in the six-goal explosion at PPG Paints Arena that moved their overall record to 16-12-6.

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Thursday with a matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

EDM at PIT | Recap

'EINTAUSEND' POINTS FOR DRAISAITL

Sorry, Stuart Skinner & Brett Kulak.

History wasn't about to wait for their former teammate to become the only German-born player to reach 1,000 points in League history.

All that the former Oilers' netminder and defenceman could do was watch, either from the crease for Skinner or the penalty box for Kulak, as Draisaitl made history with the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's power-play goal that came on a five-on-three man advantage 8:22 into the first period.

The Oilers were already on an extended five-on-three power play for 52 seconds when Kulak aired an attempted clearance over the glass, adding extra time to the two-man advantage for Edmonton that they were keen to exploit, unlike they could on Sunday with their early chance in a 4-1 defeat to the Canadiens.

Draisaitl fed a cross-ice pass over to Connor McDavid, who had his shot knocked down by the stick of a Penguins' penalty-killer before it bobbled towards the front of the crease for Zach Hyman to push past Skinner for the 1-0 lead to give Draisaitl his historic secondary assist to reach the century – something only accomplished by 104 players in League history and five players outside North America.

But most importantly, the first German to ever do it.

Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points with assist on Hyman's PPG

The 30-year-old became the fifth Oilers player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, while also becoming the fifth-fastest player born outside North America to reach the milestone, doing so in his 824th career game to put him behind only Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716), Jaromir Jagr (763) and Nikita Kucherov (809) and ahead of Evgeni Malkin (848).

The Oilers players flooded onto the ice to celebrate their teammate's amazing milestone in front of Skinner's crease, with the crowd at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh applauding his accomplishment, which has only been achieved by 103 players in League history.

With the assists on Hyman's goal, Draisaitl and McDavid moved ahead of Wayne Gretzky & Paul Coffey for fourth on the all-time list for most goals assisted on by a pair of teammates, and point 1,001 for No. 29 came just 14 seconds later with the layoff pass on a remarkable effort from McDavid to make it 2-0.

The Oilers were still on the power play, getting possession off the ensuing faceoff at centre ice after taking the lead, with Draisaitl handing it off to McDavid in the neutral zone before the captain took it the rest of the way himself by going around Parker Wotherspoon and tucking a terrific solo goal past Skinner.

It was McDavid's second highlight-reel tally in three games as part of Edmonton's current five-game road trip after he blazed past the Maple Leafs to score a jaw-dropping opening goal in his team's 6-3 victory in Toronto this past Saturday. Thanks to a goal and an assist in the first period tonight, the NHL's reigning First Star of the Week extended his current point streak to seven games, totalling 18 points (8G, 10A) over his incredible run of production.

McDavid scores with a stunning finish on Skinner to make it 2-0 in Pittsburgh

Over in the opposite crease, Tristan Jarry was making his return to Pittsburgh with the Oilers and was bailed out by his new coaches for the first time early in the frame after Justin Brazeau's top-shelf marker for the Penguins' top-ranked power play in the NHL was overturned by a coach's challenge for offside.

The Penguins were able to exact some revenge with 45 seconds left in the frame, making it 2-1 before the intermission when Alec Regula's attempted clearance on the kill struck the linesman at the faceoff dot to keep it in the zone and extend possession for the Penguins.

The puck fell kindly to Anthony Mantha, who was stopped sharply by Jarry before the rebound was home by Tommy Novak to cut Pittsburgh's deficit.

SECOND PERIOD

The parade to the penalty box continued into the middle frame, with the Oilers getting three more looks and converting another PPG via Evan Bouchard, to make it 4-2 through 40 minutes after Matt Savoie scored at even strength and Erik Karlsson converted the Penguins' only man advantage of the period.

But unfortunately, the Oilers would be down to 11 forwards for the rest of the game when Curtis Lazar went down almost two-and-a-half minutes into the frame and didn't return to the contest after needing to be helped off the ice and down the tunnel into the Oilers dressing room with a lower-body injury.

Skinner would've liked to have back Savoie's seventh goal of the season at 15:25 of the period, when the NHL rookie's shot along the ice from the right of his crease managed to squeak under his left pad when it was looking like it might go wide of his net, restoring the two-goal lead for the Oilers.

Since Nov. 12, the St. Albert product now has 10 points (6G, 4A) over the 17 games he has played in, with his 10 points this season being the fifth-most points among NHL rookies this season since that date behind only Beckett Sennecke (16), Ivan Demidov (12), Braeden Bowman (11) and Matthew Schaefer (11).

His seven goals are tied for the sixth-most this season behind Kapanen (10), Sennecke (10), Schaefer (9), Matthew Wood (8) and Ben Kindel (8).

Savoie squeaks a shot under the left pad of Skinner to make it 3-1

The Penguins returned it to a one-goal game 1:49 later on the power play on a heavy shot from Erik Karlsson that went through under the left arm of Jarry.

Draisaitl wasn't the only one chasing history on Tuesday, with Sidney Crosby picking up an assist on Karlsson's goal to move himself within one point of matching Mario Lemieux's franchise record of 1,723 points.

But the Oilers were back on the power play a few minutes later, thanks to a Justin Breazeau cross-checking penalty against Mattias Ekholm, and Evan Bouchard made no mistake by unleashing a deadly top-shelf snipe on Skinner just 3:46 after Karlsson had pulled the Penguins back within one.

Bouchard is now riding a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) with a goal and an assist on Tuesday, marking his seventh multi-point game of the season and the 69th of his career after notching his 20th career power-play goal to join Paul Coffey (69), Charlie Huddy (25) and Boris Mironov (24) as the only Oilers defencemen in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Draisaitl got on the scoresheet with his third assist – all of them the power play in the first 40 minutes – along with McDavid posting a three-point night with the secondary helper as the Oilers led 4-2 through two periods in Pittsburgh.

Bouchard goes top shelf on Skinner with the man advantage to make it 4-2

THIRD PERIOD

Tristan Jarry made a vital save on Anthony Mantha's backhand attempt on a partial breakaway two-and-a-half minutes into the third period that could've made it a lot closer for the Penguins before he was fortunate when the puck somehow stayed out while sitting against the post not long after to keep it 4-2.

Vasily Podkolzin scored Edmonton's fifth on an odd-man rush at 13:13 of the frame to pick up his fifth goal in his last seven games, putting away an easy finish that fell onto his stick after Draisaitl's lateral feed meant for Savoie struck the skate of Parker Wotherspoon.

Podkolzin buries a loose puck off the rush to make it 5-2 Oilers

The Oilers needed to persevere over a four-minute high-sticking penalty assessed to Ty Emberson, and their penalty kill held its own against Pittsburgh's top-ranked penalty kill with the stop on their extended man advantage that played its part in the Blue & Orange getting this victory over the goal line.

The Penguins pulled Skinner for the extra attacker with over four minutes left and quickly got one back through Bryan Rust to make it 5-3 before they loaded up again at six-on-four, but McDavid came 1:50 later to give the captain a four-point night along with Draisaitl.

Danton Heinen added a consolation tally with 14 seconds left to wrap up the 6-4 final in favour of the Oilers, led by their stars McDavid and Draisaitl.

EDM@PIT: McDavid scores empty-net goal

