GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had multi-point nights, while goaltender Connor Ingram made 26 saves to secure his first victory for the Edmonton Oilers, who held on to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at Rogers Place on Sunday night.

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on the power play to reach double-digit goals this season before adding his 20th assist of the year on Zach Hyman's ninth goal of the campaign that came less than eight minutes into the second period, making it 4-0 before the Golden Knights battled back with three straight goals.

Tomas Hertl tallied on the man advantage with 7:01 left in the second period to get the Golden Knights on the board, then Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner scored 1:57 apart in the final frame, but the Oilers defended heroically in front of Ingram with the Vegas net empty to earn the win over their Pacific rivals.

"That's a good team," Nugent-Hopkins said. "They had a push and we found a way to manage it. On the other side of it, to push them back is important; to kind of stay on the gas is going to be key in those situations. But Ingram was huge, and we found a way."