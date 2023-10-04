News Feed

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction', says Woodcroft

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1 (10.03.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (10.02.23)

RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout

GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2 (09.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers host the Flames in a pre-season Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Wednesday, with the game being streamed live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in their penultimate pre-season match of 2023 at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Jay addresses the media on Tuesday after practice

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

EDMONTON, AB – Six down, two to go.

The Oilers will try to string together back-to-back pre-season victories when they rematch the Calgary Flames in an exhibition Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Wednesday, with the club having already claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over their provincial rivals back on Sept. 29 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Blue & Orange are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday to complete a 1-1 exhibition road trip to the West Coast, with winger Xavier Bourgault scoring twice and netminder Jack Campbell stopping 33-of-34 shots in a win where the Oilers were limited to only 14 shots, but contributed 18 blocks to help their goalie.

"I think it's exciting when players do things to help the team win," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "That might not always be the highlight-reel play, but it is certainly appreciated by teammates and coaches and I thought it was important. We had a lot of guys willing to sacrifice."

Bourgault was loaned to the Oilers AHL affiliate the Bakersfield Condors prior to Tuesday's practice, while forwards James Hamblin and Seth Griffith were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

After showcasing growth both physically and mentally in his second Oilers Training Camp, Bourgault will look to become a leader in Bakersfield this year and earn the right to be the first name called up to Edmonton during the regular season if the opportunity arises for the 2021 first-round pick.

Xavier chats with the media after his two-goal game

"I think a year of pro hockey under his belt served him well, and he knew what to expect," Woodcroft said. "But I saw a player that was involved. I saw a player that didn't wait for things to come to him. He went and made things happen. I think he's trending in the right direction as a prospect. He got bigger and stronger over the summertime.

"His job now is to go down to Bakersfield and become a very important player on that team, and he should feel good about that camp because the coaching staff here and the management certainly feel good about it."

Campbell has been one of the best Oilers storylines this Camp, with back-to-back 30-plus save performances this preseason helping the 31-year-old build momentum toward what he'll hope is a bounce-back season from his 3.41 goals-against average and .881 save percentage during the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Port Huron, Mich. product came into Camp this year with a loose but determined attitude and is just excited to get to work in an Oilers locker room that's dead-set on winning the Stanley Cup after going deep into the third and second rounds of the postseason over the last two years.

"I'm just doing it right now. It's been great," Campbell said. "I just learned so much last year and worked super hard this summer on so many things, and it's just fun to be back. This group's hungry and there's nothing better than being around a bunch of guys that are craving winning, so we're just enjoying ourselves right now and just trying to get ready each day for the regular season."

Both Campbell and Stuart Skinner are expected to split the final two games of the preseason before opening night on Oct. 11 in Vancouver.

On Tuesday, Coach Woodcroft updated the statuses of both Mattias Ekholm (hip flexor) and Ryan McLeod (undisclosed), who are both trending towards their return from injury by the time the regular season begins.

But with time on their side, the coach has taken the patient approach in coordination with the club's medical staff to keep the pair of key Oilers players on track to play when games begin to mean a whole lot more.

“I expect both to be ready for the start of the year. They're putting good days together. We're listening to our medical people,” Woodcroft said.

“I think when you have time, you want to use it and we’ve got time. I think someone asked me the other day… if it was a playoff game, would they be in? Yeah, they'd be in. But we have some time right now. We want to use it. Both are good pros and they'll be ready whenever it is that they'll join the team full-time."

Jay speaks with the media following a 4-1 victory in Seattle

GAME DAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

Zach speaks to the media from Rogers Place on Tuesday

