BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

Edmonton’s areas for improvement over the past two or three years have been well documented, with the over-arching goal inside the Oilers locker room this season being centred around keeping pucks out of their own net through a renewed approach toward checking in all areas of the ice and making tweaks to the club’s the neutral-zone forecheck and zonal defending within their own end.

Over the last two seasons, the Oilers have benefitted from respective 9-1 and 7-3 starts to the ‘21-22 and ‘22-23 campaigns.

“You want to see the system being played,” McDavid added. “You want to see guys dialling into the details – the little parts of the game that summer habits can affect like stopping on pucks, being in battles and being in shot lanes and stuff like that – all the things that it takes to be successful over the course of an 82-game season.”

For the Blue & Orange, finishing off their exhibition schedule strongly while operating with the right mindset and execution in their details is at the forefront of their approach toward building momentum in the final two games of the preseason.

“I think it does, and it doesn't necessarily mean it's wins and losses in the preseason,” McDavid said. “I think it's more [about] how the game looks from a system standpoint and guys being dialled into the details that it takes to win.

“I think we've seen that over the course of our exhibition season, and we'll continue to look for that in the last two here.”

While the Oilers certainly aspire to win their first division title since winning six straight between 1981-87, the picture for the players and coaches remains small and focused on building towards Game 1 of 82, which will go down on the road at Rogers Arena on Oct. 11 against the Vancouver Canucks.

“Every team wants to set themselves up as best as possible heading into the playoffs, and that includes home ice. Obviously, if you win your division or you win your conference, you get home ice throughout the playoffs,” McDavid said.

“That always helps, but our focus is the next couple of games here and getting ourselves ready for an important start to our season.