RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

EDMONTON, AB – The National Hockey League and adidas have unveiled the uniforms that will be worn by the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames when they face off in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 5pm MT.

A limited number of tickets for the first-ever outdoor Battle of Alberta are available for purchase via Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

For the Oilers Heritage Classic look, adidas created new front crest artwork that combines the vintage-inspired uniform with the distinctive oil drop of the team, featuring a player number in the oil drop crest. The new player names and numbers, designed by adidas, are rendered in layered felt.

Adidas paid meticulous attention to details in completing this traditional look, including the use of sleeve numbers on only one arm and the captain’s marks overlapping the shoulder yoke.