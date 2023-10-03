BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod's recovery trending in 'the right direction', says Woodcroft

EDMONTON, AB – If you have the time, take the time.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft provided updates on Tuesday for several key Oilers players who are nursing injuries this preseason, including defenceman Mattias Ekholm (hip flexor) and centre Ryan McLeod (undisclosed) who’ve yet to make their exhibition debuts in advance of Edmonton’s season opener in Vancouver on Oct. 11.

Blueliners Brett Kulak and Markus Niemelainen were also not on the ice for Tuesday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena for maintenance days.

“Small bumps and bruises,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “All of them are trending in the right direction and were held out today for precautionary reasons.”

The Oilers are taking the patient approach this pre-season with two important pieces in Ekholm and McLeod to keep the pair on track to return to the lineup for when the games begin to mean a lot more during the regular season.

Despite their lack of exhibition games this pre-season, Woodcroft affirmed that if this were the Stanley Cup Playoffs, both players would be in the Oilers lineup.

But time is on Edmonton’s side.

“I expect both to be ready for the start of the year. They're putting good days together. We're listening to our medical people,” Woodcroft said.

“I think when you have time, you want to use it and we’ve got time. I think someone asked me the other day… if it was a playoff game, would they be in? Yeah, they'd be in. But we have some time right now. We want to use it. Both are good pros and they'll be ready whenever it is that they'll join the team full-time."