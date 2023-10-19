PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

"I thought our line was good on the forecheck and getting pucks back," Hyman said. "I think it was important to establish our five-on-five game, and I thought we did a good job with that."
Draisaitl became the club’s all-time leader in power-play goals with his 127th and 128th markers with the man advantage, but the return at five-on-five for the Oilers was an important takeaway for a club that’d managed only score one at even strength in their opening two games.
"You can't win just relying on your special teams,” Hyman said. “I think we're fortunate that our power play can score a lot of goals, but especially, as we get near the end of the season, everything tightens up and you have to be able to figure out ways to score even-strength goals.”
“A lot of that is going to the net, getting pucks off the forecheck and creating havoc, as the league is really tight."
The Oilers will continue their work rounding out their full-team game on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, where they were handed a 2-1 shootout loss in a goaltending battle between Edmonton-area netminders Stuart Skinner and Carter Hart last season.
Jack Campbell made 42 saves in Tuesday's dominant win over the Predators and is a strong contender to receive back-to-back starts for the Blue & Orange.