PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – If you continue to work, the results will find you.

The Edmonton Oilers earned themselves a 6-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, with the positive performance serving as a reminder to the group heading into Philadelphia on Thursday that if they continue to accomplish their daily business, the results will come.

"No one scripted starting 0-2, but things happen,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think what you do is you try and maintain a level head; you do your work and you make sure you're addressing the areas that you've got to get better at.

“Sometimes not getting the result, but forcing yourself to stick to the process, is the best thing in the long run. For us, sometimes success or two points is a lagging indicator – meaning you've done a lot of really good things. But then eventually, you get rewarded.

“I thought it was a good sign for our team.”