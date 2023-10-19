PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

News Feed

BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals 

POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators (10.17.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday 

BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday
BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas
GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm
GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton
BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener
FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact
BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers look to sweep their two-game road trip and continue their strong five-on-five play in Thursday's matchup with the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center

GettyImages-1464630662
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will try for their second consecutive road victory on Thuesday night when they wrap up a two-game road trip at Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia Flyers.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet One beginning at 5:30 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Edmonton beats Nashville 6-1 to record their first victory

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – If you continue to work, the results will find you.

The Edmonton Oilers earned themselves a 6-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, with the positive performance serving as a reminder to the group heading into Philadelphia on Thursday that if they continue to accomplish their daily business, the results will come.

"No one scripted starting 0-2, but things happen,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think what you do is you try and maintain a level head; you do your work and you make sure you're addressing the areas that you've got to get better at.

“Sometimes not getting the result, but forcing yourself to stick to the process, is the best thing in the long run. For us, sometimes success or two points is a lagging indicator – meaning you've done a lot of really good things. But then eventually, you get rewarded.

“I thought it was a good sign for our team.”

Jay speaks with the media following Tuesday's 6-1 victory

The Blue & Orange put their preparation into action during Thursday’s 6-1 victory in the Music City by focusing their daily business on attacking the dangerous areas and bumping up their even-strength efficiency.

Led by the efforts from their newly assembled second line of Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele, the Oilers were rewarded for putting emphasis behind their forecheck, going hard to the net and causing chaos around their opponents’ crease as part of a collective team approach following their opening two losses.

“I think we're a work-based line,” Hyman said. “I think Foegey brings a lot of energy, pace, and he's got a heck of a shot… I think we have good chemistry. We've played together a little bits and pieces of last year, but obviously a good first game together.”

Zach Hyman led the way alongside Leon Draisaitl with four points on the night – with each scoring goals in a four-goal first period for Edmonton that marked their most offensive opening period since 1985. Warren Foegele found the back of the net in the second period of his first game playing in the top six this season by adding one of Edmonton’s four even-strength goals.

Zach chats with the media after the Oilers 6-1 win in Nashville

"I thought our line was good on the forecheck and getting pucks back," Hyman said. "I think it was important to establish our five-on-five game, and I thought we did a good job with that."

Draisaitl became the club’s all-time leader in power-play goals with his 127th and 128th markers with the man advantage, but the return at five-on-five for the Oilers was an important takeaway for a club that’d managed only score one at even strength in their opening two games.

"You can't win just relying on your special teams,” Hyman said. “I think we're fortunate that our power play can score a lot of goals, but especially, as we get near the end of the season, everything tightens up and you have to be able to figure out ways to score even-strength goals.”

“A lot of that is going to the net, getting pucks off the forecheck and creating havoc, as the league is really tight."

The Oilers will continue their work rounding out their full-team game on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, where they were handed a 2-1 shootout loss in a goaltending battle between Edmonton-area netminders Stuart Skinner and Carter Hart last season.

Jack Campbell made 42 saves in Tuesday's dominant win over the Predators and is a strong contender to receive back-to-back starts for the Blue & Orange.

GAME DAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

Jack talks with the media after making 42 saves in a 6-1 win

WRITTEN