PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (Game 6)

ANAHEIM, CA – Stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.

The famed 1977 tune by the Bee Gees that serves as the win song for the Edmonton Oilers in the locker room after victories is taking on extra meaning as they try to extend their season for a second straight game on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks to set up Saturday Night Fever in Oil Country this weekend by forcing Game 7 at Rogers Place.

"You've got to be grateful for just getting to the next day," Connor McDavid said. "All we did was survive one more day, and the pressure is still on us, but it's a big game for them, too. I'm sure they'll be feeling that.

"Closing out is tough, and I'm sure they won't want to come back to Edmonton, so the pressure's on them. But we've got to find a way to survive another day."

Just like it is when the song ends, the Oilers will need to move quickly to the next one, taking the rhythm they felt during Tuesday’s backs-against-the-wall victory into Thursday's challenge of doing it all over again – this time on the road – to keep their season alive in a do-or-die Game 6 back in Orange County.

“You always feel good after a win,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said before the team's flight to Anaheim on Wednesday. “That definitely changes after you lose, especially in overtime, where their heads are hanging and you feel pretty down.

"You win, and now you're thinking we only need two now instead of three. The task doesn't seem so difficult, and the mood immediately after the game was completely different. But the next day, it’s gone and you're already thinking about the next game.”