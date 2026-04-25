BLOG: Dickinson hopeful to suit up for Oilers in Game 4 against Ducks on Sunday

ANAHEIM, CA – Forward Jason Dickinson believes he has a strong chance of being able to suit up for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night at Honda Center in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think so. I hope so,” Dickinson said about his availability for Game 4 after participating in Saturday’s practice. “Today went really well, but this has kind of just been a day-to-day thing that I'm really trying to manage as best I can. If I wake up and I feel great, then I'm definitely going to be playing.”

The 30-year-old has been a game-time decision before each of Edmonton’s three playoff games so far, having scored twice in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Anaheim in Game 1 at Rogers Place.

As per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch following Saturday’s skate, Dickinson will keep that designation heading into Sunday’s opportunity for the Oilers to even up the series.

After being acquired from Chicago alongside Connor Murphy and Colton Dach before the Trade Deadline in March, Dickinson’s been a key cog up the middle for the Oilers by playing a strong two-way game and serving as one of the team’s top penalty-kill options.