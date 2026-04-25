BLOG: Dickinson hopeful to suit up for Oilers in Game 4 against Ducks on Sunday

Forward Jason Dickinson believes he has a good chance of suiting up for the Oilers in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Ducks after being a full participant during Saturday's practice

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

ANAHEIM, CA – Forward Jason Dickinson believes he has a strong chance of being able to suit up for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night at Honda Center in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think so. I hope so,” Dickinson said about his availability for Game 4 after participating in Saturday’s practice. “Today went really well, but this has kind of just been a day-to-day thing that I'm really trying to manage as best I can. If I wake up and I feel great, then I'm definitely going to be playing.”

The 30-year-old has been a game-time decision before each of Edmonton’s three playoff games so far, having scored twice in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Anaheim in Game 1 at Rogers Place. 

As per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch following Saturday’s skate, Dickinson will keep that designation heading into Sunday’s opportunity for the Oilers to even up the series.

After being acquired from Chicago alongside Connor Murphy and Colton Dach before the Trade Deadline in March, Dickinson’s been a key cog up the middle for the Oilers by playing a strong two-way game and serving as one of the team’s top penalty-kill options.

Jason speaks after taking part in Saturday's practice at Honda Center

Boosted by being back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Dickinson had his strong start to his Oilers tenure derailed when he sustained an undisclosed injury before the end of the regular season on Apr. 8 in a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The forward has been battling to get fully healthy ever since, having been able to dress back on Wednesday in Game 1 and score two crucial goals before missing the last two contests with the same ailment that’s forced him back to the sidelines.

“It's been really frustrating,” Dickinson said. “Kind of something just out of my control that I would love to avoid, but sometimes you can't do anything about it, and it's just been killing me to watch.”

During Saturday’s practice at Honda Center, Dickinson was put through the paces down the middle with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both not on the ice for maintenance, giving the Deadline acquisition from Chicago a chance at extra reps to get up to speed.

“It was a good skate,” he said. “I was able to get out there and move my legs and feel the ice again.”

Dickinson could slot back into the lineup between Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie if he’s good to go on Sunday after having success late in Game 1 with that line, potentially giving the Oilers a much-needed body back at the centre position.

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