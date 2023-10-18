BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

News Feed

POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals 

POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators (10.17.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday 

BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday
BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas
GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm
GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton
BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener
FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact
BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract
RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

The Alberta-inspired design commemorates the 20th anniversary of the first outdoor NHL game in Edmonton, the storied Battle of Alberta rivalry and Oil Country's rich history

HC_render
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL has released a rendering of the field design at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on Sunday, October 29.

The event returns to Edmonton to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the League's first outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens back on November 22, 2003, and features an Alberta-inspired layout that's fit for the spectacle and the first competitive Battle of Alberta between the two provincial rivals in 306 days.

The Heritage Classic design will feature two larger-than-life player illustrations that are cast on an all-black Oil Country backdrop in each of their club's retro-inspired jerseys designed for the occasion.

The oil field piping and derrick graphics on the west and north sides of the surface at Commonwealth Stadium pay tribute to Edmonton's Oilers on-ice identity, along with its deeply-rooted history in the oil sector.

The 20th-anniversary medallion, located at the south end of the field, will also make up the inside of the faceoff dots in each zone.

Canadian indie rock band The Rural Alberta Advantage will perform during player introductions from the entertainment stage in front of the penalty box prior to the Canadian anthem being sung by Brett Kissel.

The Oilers Drum & Brass Crew and a rotation of Indigenous performers, including a drumline and dancers, will entertain fans throughout the game before Nickelback hits the stage during the second intermission.

Limited tickets for next week's Heritage Classic have been released and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.