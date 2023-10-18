BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL has released a rendering of the field design at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on Sunday, October 29.

The event returns to Edmonton to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the League's first outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens back on November 22, 2003, and features an Alberta-inspired layout that's fit for the spectacle and the first competitive Battle of Alberta between the two provincial rivals in 306 days.

The Heritage Classic design will feature two larger-than-life player illustrations that are cast on an all-black Oil Country backdrop in each of their club's retro-inspired jerseys designed for the occasion.

The oil field piping and derrick graphics on the west and north sides of the surface at Commonwealth Stadium pay tribute to Edmonton's Oilers on-ice identity, along with its deeply-rooted history in the oil sector.