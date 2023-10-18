GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

NASHVILLE, TN – Leon Draisaitl & the Edmonton Oilers continue to feel the rhythm in the Music City.

Behind four-point nights from Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and a 42-save performance from Jack Campbell, the Edmonton Oilers blew out the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night to claim their first victory of the regular season in Mattias Ekholm's first game back at Bridgestone Arena as a member of the opposition.

Draisaitl scored his 127th and 128th career power-play goals, surpassing Glenn Anderson and Ryan Smyth for the all-time Oilers franchise record, and now has 22 goals and 34 points in his last 13 games against the Predators after scoring in his third straight game to begin the campaign.

Hyman added a goal and three helpers – creating goals for linemates Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins off his hard-working approach in the offensive zone – while Connor McDavid added a goal off another one of those magical moments from the captain in the second period.

Campbell was critical despite the outpouring of offence from the Oilers, making 41 saves – including an incredible scorpion save on Gustav Nyquist's breakaway in the second frame.

The Oilers cap off their two-game road trip at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.