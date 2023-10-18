News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

The Oilers claim their first win of the season behind four-point performances from Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, along with 41 saves from Jack Campbell in a 6-1 victory over the Predators on Tuesday night

GettyImages-1730507512 (1)
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

NASHVILLE, TN – Leon Draisaitl & the Edmonton Oilers continue to feel the rhythm in the Music City.

Behind four-point nights from Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and a 42-save performance from Jack Campbell, the Edmonton Oilers blew out the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night to claim their first victory of the regular season in Mattias Ekholm's first game back at Bridgestone Arena as a member of the opposition.

Draisaitl scored his 127th and 128th career power-play goals, surpassing Glenn Anderson and Ryan Smyth for the all-time Oilers franchise record, and now has 22 goals and 34 points in his last 13 games against the Predators after scoring in his third straight game to begin the campaign.

Hyman added a goal and three helpers – creating goals for linemates Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins off his hard-working approach in the offensive zone – while Connor McDavid added a goal off another one of those magical moments from the captain in the second period.

Campbell was critical despite the outpouring of offence from the Oilers, making 41 saves – including an incredible scorpion save on Gustav Nyquist's breakaway in the second frame.

The Oilers cap off their two-game road trip at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Connor McDavid tallies a power-play goal against the Canucks

FIRST PERIOD

There was a little bit of history and a little bit of magic, but it was an flat-out dominant first 20 minutes from the Blue & Orange.

Draisaitl made Oilers history when he opened the scoring at 11:49 of the first period by netting his 127th career power-play goal with a one-timer over the left shoulder of Nashville netminder Juuse Saros, passing Glenn Anderson (126) and Ryan Smyth (126) for the franchise record for power-play goals.

Draisaitl becomes the franchise leader in power-play goals

The German reached the milestone in only his 641st NHL game, when for reference, 'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky recorded 125 with the man advantage in 696 career games for Edmonton. Draisaitl continued his dominance over Nashville with his 22nd goal in his last 12 games against Nashville, while the Predators have only managed to score 28 goals in those head-to-head matchups.

The Oilers had scored only one even-strength goal through their first two games, but by the time they reached the end of the first period at Bridgestone Arena, that number would have quadrupled.

Oilers players and coaches were fervent in their pursuit before Tuesday's game about generating more scoring opportunities in the dangerous areas around their opponent's net, and Zach Hyman proved their work was paying off when he worked himself open at the back post and cleaned up a puck that was put on net by Leon Draisaitl to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead past the opening period's halfway mark.

Hyman was part of a newly assembled second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele, who all got involved in the sequence leading to Edmonton's third goal. Hyman kept the puck below the goal line before Foegele found the loose puck and backhanded a pass to Nugent-Hopkins, who made no mistake for his second goal of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins finishes a feed from Foegele to make it 3-0

But leave it to McDavid to follow a performance like that.

The captain was clipped by a Predator in the neutral zone, sending him into a spin that he recovered from quickly from after a full rotation, before picking up a missed opportunity by a Nashville defender to relieve pressure.

McDavid pounced on the opportunity, putting his ensuing breakaway shot off the far post and in for a 4-0 Edmonton lead while spelling the end Saros' night after making only seven saves on 11 shots.

McDavid gets knocked down but he gets up again (& scores)

SECOND PERIOD

Let's not forget about Jack Campbell.

The Oilers offence was firing on all cylinders, but so too was their shot-stopper in between the pipes with 14 solid saves in the first period to keep Edmonton well and truly in control.

Campbell makes a spectacular scorpion kick-save in Nashville

Campbell came up with a remarkable stop early in the second period when Cody Ceci took a hooking penalty while trying to slow down Gustav Nyquist on a breakaway. On the delayed call, the Nashville forward tried to outwait the netminder, but Campbell stuck out the right pad for a scorpion-like save that kept the score at 4-1 after Tommy Novak scored on the power play for the Predators.

It proved to be a pivotal save after Draisaitl and Foegele each added another goal to extend Edmonton's sizeable lead to 6-1, with No. 29's marker coming on the power play to add to his ever-growing franchise record for PPGs with his 128th on the man advantage.

Draisaitl scores his second PPG of the night in Nashville

THIRD PERIOD

The shots kept coming Campbell's way, but the netminder showed his composure to see out the 42-save victory and stay unbeaten in his career against the Predators (5-0-0).

The 33-year-old stood up Philip Tomasino from point-blank range late in the game to add another terrific save to his highlight reel on Tuesday night, with his efforts being critical to Edmonton's first victory despite all the offence in front of him.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.