GAME RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 2 (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – That's it, that's all for this season.

The Edmonton Oilers were defeated 5-2 by the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 at Honda Center on Thursday night, closing the book on their 2025-26 NHL season after falling four games to two in their first-round series.

"We never really found what you need to find this time of year, especially to go all the way," Leon Draisaitl said. "In my opinion, just not good enough."

The Ducks jumped on the Oilers early with three goals in the first period, opening the scoring through Ryan Poehling midway through the opening frame and leading 2-0 soon after on a snipe from Chris Kreider's before Connor Murphy made it 2-1 with his second goal of the series – only for Cutter Gauthier to respond on the power play 1:31 later.

After a scoreless middle frame, Vasily Podkolzin gave the Oilers a lifeline 1:13 into the third with his third goal of the series by making it 4-2 with the majority of the frame still to play, but the Ducks finished it with an empty-netter from Leo Carlsson in the final three minutes.

The Ducks earned their first playoff series victory since their 2017 Second Round win over the Oilers, which ended in seven games, while Edmonton fell short of its goal of returning to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season with a first-round exit.

"They're gifted offensively," Mattias Ekholm said. "They showed it in a lot of the games throughout, and we couldn't contain their offence. Obviously, it was a big factor in the series. It's hard right now to have a much broader view than that, but they deserved to win."

Thanks for your support, Oil Country, and we'll see you next season.