RELEASE: McDavid named finalist for NHLPA's Ted Lindsay Award

EDMONTON, AB – For the seventh time in his career, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL during the regular season as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

The 29-year-old forward, who led the NHL with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) to claim his sixth-career Art Ross Trophy, has won the Ted Lindsay Award four times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) and is a finalist for the seventh time. He could join Wayne Gretzky as the only player to win the award five times.

McDavid had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multi-point performances, and seven appearances with at least four points, including three games with five points. He accumulated 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) during a torrid 20-game point streak from Dec. 4 to Jan. 13. He led Edmonton in goals, assists and points and helped the Oilers finish second in the Pacific Division (41-30-11).

The other two finalists are San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, with the winner to be announced at a later date.