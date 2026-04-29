GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Ducks 1 (Game 5)

EDMONTON, AB – This series is far from finished.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Evan Bouchard recorded three helpers, and both Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for the Edmonton Oilers, who staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at Rogers Place with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of their first-round series.

"I like how we responded," Vasily Podkolzin said. "We're a great team. We have a couple of veterans here who know how to play in the playoffs, especially deep, and I like that we have a lot of Confidence in our room there and nothing done yet.

The Oilers trail 3-2 in the series heading back to Orange County for Game 6 on Thursday.

Vasily Podkolzin scored 2:22 into regulation to kick off a three-goal explosion from the Oilers in a 7:51 span of the first period, scoring their fastest three goals to begin a home playoff game since Game 6 of the 2017 Second Round – also against the Ducks (8:25).

Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl scored off deflections 1:40 apart in the first period to lift Edmonton into a three-goal lead, before the German notched his second goal of the night on the power play with 9:36 left in the second period to make it 4-1 after Alex Killorn got the Ducks on the board two minutes earlier with the man advantage.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 29 of 30 shots, including 23 saves over the final two periods, to earn the victory in his return to the crease for Tuesday's elimination scenario.

The Oilers will need to win Game 6 on Thursday at Honda Center in Anaheim for the right to host a do-or-die Game 7 back at Rogers Place on Saturday.