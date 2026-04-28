PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 5)

Despite defending well at even strength, the Anaheim power play continues to be the deciding factor in this series, capitalizing on a pair of second-period penalties from Josh Samanski and Zach Hyman to make it 2-2 and improve to 6-for-12 in the series.
"Credit to them," Knoblauch said. "This season, I think they've set the NHL record for most come-from-behind wins in the last five or 10 minutes or something like that. And obviously, there's no quit or belief that they're never out of a game. It's very important that we stay the course and not give those opportunities.:
Edmonton’s power play continued its revival on Evan Bouchard’s snipe 3:27 into the final frame to take a 3-2 lead, but Jeffrey Viel’s equalizer with six and a half minutes left in regulation set the stage for a quick end to overtime on Poehling’s unfortunate winner.
The Oilers took steps towards playing a better game on Sunday, but giving up chances to the Ducks’ power play hasn’t allowed them to gain any real traction in this series.
“I thought we'd played better defensively tonight,” Mattias Ekholm said post-game. “Obviously, we gotta stay out of the box and better on the kill, but five on five, I thought we took a step in the right direction.
"A tough ending, but it’s seven games and first to four. We have experience in these situations, and we have to go back home, win a game and go from there.”
Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for the Oilers after getting the start over Connor Ingram, and Coach Knoblauch said on MOnday that he hasn't decided on a starter for Game 5.