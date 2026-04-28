PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 5)

ANAHEIM, CA – Backs against the wall, but not done yet.

The Edmonton Oilers know better than anyone that a series isn’t over until you’ve been beaten four times, so as they return to Oil Country for Game 5 on Tuesday at Rogers Place trailing the Anaheim Ducks three games to one, they’re going to need to rise to the occasion again to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"I think the energy level is there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think we're ready. Obviously, there has been a lot of hockey, but I don't think that should be warranted as an excuse."

Having been to two straight Stanley Cup Finals, there are no excuses being used in the Oilers' locker room over how much hockey has been played over the past three years, knowing that if they don't raise their energy levels on Tuesday and start playing with more desperation, their season is going to be over well before the ultimate goal.

The Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination following Anaheim’s 4-3 come-from-behind victory in Game 4 on Sunday, losing on a painful finish 2:29 into overtime when Ryan Poehling’s attempted pass bounced off Darnell Nurse’s leg and through Tristan Jarry’s five-hole to barely cross the goal line to give the Ducks the victory.

The play was initially waved off, but the officials eventually called it a goal after a long discussion before it was upheld upon review, leaving the Oilers with no room for error moving forward into a must-win Game 5 at home.