BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

Mattias Ekholm shared a warm embrace with Nashville's locker-room attendant, while Tyson Barrie caught up with Oilers TV to talk about his time in Edmonton after Tuesday's morning skates at Bridgestone Arena

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

NASHVILLE, TN – “I love you, buddy.”

“I love you too, Craig,” replied Ekholm.

When Mattias Ekholm entered Bridgestone Arena before Tuesday’s morning skate for the first time as an opposing player, he held a long hug with Predators’ locker room attendant Craig ‘Partner’ Baugh – an embrace that was long the norm for the Swedish defenceman over 10 years in the Nashville.

For what will be an emotional night for the 33-year-old on Tuesday, seeing the Predators' long-time locker room attendant – who’s been with the team since its expansion season in 1998-99 – immediately made him feel like nothing had changed; even though, he’d be walking into the visitors’ dressing room for the first time.

“It was actually great because the first guy I saw was Craig and he gave me a big hug and he made me feel like it was just back to normal,” Ekholm said to the Predators and Oilers media, who’d congregated around his stall after Edmonton’s morning skate.

“That's the cool part about this hockey culture and everything – it's a whirlwind sometimes, but there are people that have been around for years and that really set who you are as an organization and as a franchise.

“I think he's one of the biggest legends we've ever had here, so it was great to see him.”

As Ekholm returns to Nashville for the first time since his first-career trade to Edmonton at last season's Trade Deadline, the defenceman is trying to embrace the experience and all its little moments – like his long embrace with Craig – in hopes of making the most of what will be a special night in Smashville.

The Swede had dinner the previous night at Filip Forsberg’s house with some long-time teammates like Roman Josi, and even peeked out the visitors’ tunnel during Predators practice to touch base with some old friends and share another long hug with netminder Roman Josi.

Ekholm doesn’t want his emotions to get the best of him, especially when there’s a game to be won with your team holding a 0-2-0 record to start the regular season.

However, Head Coach Jay Woodcroft mentioned the defenceman’s excitement over his return is being used as a motivator in the locker room to help get their first win of the campaign.

“First of all, it's nice having No. 14 back in the lineup,” Woodcroft said. “He missed a lot of time, missed six weeks or so, and that's a lot for anybody – regardless of your experience level or your skill level. I thought he came in and gave us some minutes.

"He's feeling good about himself, but to get a game in at home before he returned to the place where he cut his teeth in this League, I think it's going to be a special night for him. I know his teammates are excited for him, but the main focus of our team today is walking out of here with two points.”

Mattias speaks about returning to Nashville as an Oiler

As transactions go in professional sports, to acquire something your team needs you must give something of value in return.

While Ekholm got reacquainted with his former Predators' teammates, Tyson Barrie took the opportunity to chat with Oilers Massage Therapist Stephen Lines. Oilers TV caught up after Nashville’s morning skate with Barrie, who is equally as excited to see some old Oilers friends on the ice tonight after being part of the package that brought Ekholm to Edmonton.

“It's great to see all the guys and it'll be fun to get out there,” Barrie said. “I'm sure we’ll have some chirps thrown around, and it’s a big game for both teams, so there’ll be a lot of intensity. Obviously, you guys are looking for your first win, so we’ll try to make you guys start 0-3 here.

The former Oilers blueliner of 210 regular-season and playoff games holds fond memories of his time in Edmonton, where he and his young family started to grow and where he experienced plenty of on-ice success quarterbacking Edmonton’s elite power play.

During the shortened 2020-21 campaign, Barrie led all NHL defencemen in points with eight goals and 40 assists in 56 games – 23 of those points coming with the man advantage.

“Looking back on my time in Edmonton, it was a blast for me and my family. We had our son, started to raise a family there and made a lot of good memories,” he said. “Getting a chance to play for the Oilers in front of that fan base, play with Connor, Leon, and Nuge, and get a chance to be on that power play and do some pretty cool things and have some playoff runs, it’s something I’ll always hold very close to me.

“I wouldn't take any of it back, but to get traded and come into a place like Nashville, you couldn't ask for much more and I'm getting settled in here now and enjoying my time.”

Tonight's Live Pre-Game Show on Oilers Plus will include an exclusive 1-on-1 with Oilers reporter Tony Brar and Tyson Barrie prior to tonight's 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop between Edmonton and Nashville.

Tyson talks about facing off against his former team

Photo Credit: Nashville Predators