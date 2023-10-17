BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

NASHVILLE, TN – “I love you, buddy.”

“I love you too, Craig,” replied Ekholm.

When Mattias Ekholm entered Bridgestone Arena before Tuesday’s morning skate for the first time as an opposing player, he held a long hug with Predators’ locker room attendant Craig ‘Partner’ Baugh – an embrace that was long the norm for the Swedish defenceman over 10 years in the Nashville.

For what will be an emotional night for the 33-year-old on Tuesday, seeing the Predators' long-time locker room attendant – who’s been with the team since its expansion season in 1998-99 – immediately made him feel like nothing had changed; even though, he’d be walking into the visitors’ dressing room for the first time.

“It was actually great because the first guy I saw was Craig and he gave me a big hug and he made me feel like it was just back to normal,” Ekholm said to the Predators and Oilers media, who’d congregated around his stall after Edmonton’s morning skate.

“That's the cool part about this hockey culture and everything – it's a whirlwind sometimes, but there are people that have been around for years and that really set who you are as an organization and as a franchise.

“I think he's one of the biggest legends we've ever had here, so it was great to see him.”